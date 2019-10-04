Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-PAZ054-055-061-062-051300- /O.CON.KPHI.FR.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-191005T1300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Carbon-Monroe-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 340 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the middle 30s may result in the development of frost, especially in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...The southern Poconos and adjacent Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest New Jersey. * WHEN...Through 9:00 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$