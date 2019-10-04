TODAY: Clouds this morning will break for sun, becoming windy. High: 66
TONIGHT: Clear and colder with diminishing wind; patchy frost will form late, mainly north. Low: 38
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, but cool. High: 62 Low: 45
|FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, MONROE, LUZERNE, PIKE, AND SUSSEX COUNTIES FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM SATURDAY
What a difference a day makes! That cliché doesn’t ring any truer than it did Thursday, as we experienced a drastic plunge from unprecedented October heat to unseasonably chilly, wet, and raw weather in 24 hours. After record shattering warmth and 90-something-degree highs on Wednesday, temperatures were mired in the 50s for most throughout the day on Thursday, a good 30 to 40 degrees colder! The much cooler air was accompanied by abundant clouds and occasional light rain and drizzle, adding to overall damp and dreary feel to the day.
Plenty of clouds, patchy light rain, and areas of drizzle stayed with us through the first part of last night, along with some areas of fog, as an area of low pressure tracked by just to our north first pushing a warm front through, and then dragging a cold front through from the west. As we got behind the cold front overnight, drier air moved in on a northwest wind flow shutting off any rain and partially breaking up the clouds in the pre-dawn hours of our Friday, certainly in areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Temperatures didn't move much overnight, with lows ending up not too far from Thursday afternoon's temperatures in the mid 50s.
High pressure will be advancing eastward from the Great Lakes today helping to bring back a decent amount of sunshine to the region. Low pressure and its associated fronts that tracked across the region last night will be moving away offshore this morning, but there’s just enough leftover moisture very early on to possibly produce a stray sprinkle and some patchy fog first thing this morning. Pretty much all of today however should be dry with clouds breaking for a fair amount of sunshine and winds gradually becoming gusty. A tight pressure gradient between high pressure to our west and the departing storm system offshore will lead to a north to northwest wind sustained between 12 and 25 miles-per-hour with gusts to 30 miles-per-hour. Afternoon high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 60s.
As high pressure builds closer tonight, winds will diminish as skies stay mostly clear. This setup will lead to a rather chilly night, with some widespread 30s possible for overnight lows and some potential frost, more likely through the normally colder higher elevations.
High pressure will build overhead for Saturday leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine and much lighter winds compared to Friday, although temperatures will remain on the cool side. We expect afternoon highs Saturday to only reach the low 60s.
High pressure will move offshore for Sunday and Monday allowing our wind direction to turn back to the south. This will bring back more comfortable afternoon high temperatures Sunday and Monday at or just above 70 degrees.
A cold front will slowly approach from our west Sunday and this will lead to more clouds than sun along with a chance of a shower, mainly later in the afternoon and evening, and especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley. The aforementioned cold front looks to cross the region later Monday bringing a greater chance for some rain along with rather cloudy skies. The front will move away out to sea Tuesday, possibly leaving behind a shower early, but otherwise giving way to clearing skies as high pressure builds back in from the west. That high pressure system will then dominate our forecast through the middle of the week leading to a dry stretch with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures mainly in the comfortable upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Have a great and safe Friday and upcoming weekend!