Sunday was a cloudier and cooler day compared to Saturday as the remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Delta continued pushing a little further north from the Deep South, and our winds turned out of the north and east. Highs on Sunday fell back into the mid 60s. Even though it was rather cloudy, we did remain dry for a while before a few showers from the northern fringes of Delta’s rains started to push into areas south of the Lehigh Valley. A steady rain will continue today with the heaviest coming this morning. The remnant low of Delta will track across Virginia and the Delmarva throughout Monday bringing us a soggy and quite cool Columbus Day with periods of rain producing amounts of 1 to 2 inches for most. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return later Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure builds back into the area. A cold front is then expected to move through overnight Thursday into Friday bringing a return to some rain along with cooler temperatures.
MONDAY
The steadiest and heaviest rain from Delta will slide through Monday morning and will provide a good soaking with as much as 1 to 2 inches of total rain expected for much of the area, with a few spots perhaps even seeing up to 3 inches, especially to the south and east. Some minor poor drainage and smaller stream flooding is not entirely out of the question although no widespread significant flooding issues are expected at this time. As we move through the afternoon Monday, it appears some of the steadier and heavier rain will start to taper back to more in the way of scattered showers or drizzle, but don’t expect any sunshine to return. An easterly onshore breeze, abundant cloud cover, and quite a bit of dampness will all lead to a raw and unseasonably cool Monday as highs only manage the upper 50s. Rain should continue to taper back from west to east Monday night, however plenty of clouds will remain and a shower or two along with perhaps a little drizzle still can’t entirely be ruled out.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
All that should be left on Tuesday will be some clouds and a few lingering showers early in the day as a cold front quickly moves in from our west and teams up with some leftover moisture behind the departure of Delta’s remnants to our northeast. The aforementioned cold front will move away to our east by Tuesday afternoon taking any showers with it and also allowing clouds to break for more in the way of sunshine. Afternoon highs will respond accordingly to this return to sunshine as they bounce back into the low 70s. High pressure will build into the region for Wednesday leading to plenty of sunshine and pleasant afternoon highs slightly above normal for this time of the year around 70 degrees.
THURSDAY
High pressure will scoot off the coast for Thursday while a cold front advances eastward from the Midwest. Out ahead of that front, a southwesterly wind flow will aid in keeping afternoon highs warm for this time of the year in the low 70s. Thursday looks to start with a fair amount of sunshine which will gradually give way to some increasing clouds during the afternoon as the aforementioned cold front moves a little closer. While most of the day should be dry, a shower or two may sneak into areas closer to Interstate 81 very late. More areas will likely have a better chance at seeing some showers overnight Thursday as our front crosses the region.
FRIDAY
Our cold front that moves in from the west overnight Thursday looks to hang around into Friday keeping skies mostly cloudy with an additional chance for showers. With more clouds, some showers, and cooler air filtering in behind the cold front, highs will drop back to more seasonable levels in the mid 60s.