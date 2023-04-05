It was a beautiful Tuesday with lots of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures into the 70s during the afternoon.
Things change a little bit today as a back door front slides through half of our area, and serves as a sharp dividing line between cool and cloudy weather to the north of it and an encore of the warm and dry weather points south.
Right now, it looks like areas from the Lehigh Valley north and east will be on the cooler and drizzlier side, while areas from Berks and Chester counties on south and west will enjoy the warmth for another day.
Everyone is back on the warm side of things come Thursday as widespread 70s will be the rule for all once more, but an approaching cold front will provide a few midday scattered thunderstorms across the area.
Behind that front, it's a partly to mostly sunny and dry Good Friday through Easter weekend, but temperatures are back to more seasonably mild levels in the upper 50s and low 60s, with some chillier 30-something-degree nights as well.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Well, it will depend on where you live as far as temperatures go today, as a back door front is dangling across the area.
So, half of the area strays cool, cloudy, and even a bit damp with some patchy drizzle and temperatures mired in the 50s all day, and the other half of the area still mostly cloudy but a little bit brighter and certainly much warmer and drier with 70s back for an encore.
Right now, that dividing line looks to be from the Lehigh Valley to the Bucks/Mont line then slicing through central and southern New Jersey.
So the Lehigh Valley, Bucks County, North Jersey, and the Poconos look to be cloudier and cooler with 50s (and maybe some 60s), with some patchy drizzle or a spotty shower but no steadier rain.
Then for Berks and Chester Counties points south and west, it's well into the 70s again with mostly cloudy skies but a warm and dry day nevertheless.
Wednesday night will stay in the 50s with clouds and a spotty shower or two, but no steady rain.
THURSDAY
The front lifts back north and warmth overspreads the entire area again on Thursday, so expect highs into the low to mid 70s for all, albeit with mostly cloudy skies. While there can be some sun early and late in the day, a cold front will pass through during the midday, from late morning to midafternoon from northwest to southeast across Pennsylvania and then New Jersey.
Out ahead of it, there will be some scattered showers and perhaps a gusty t-storm, but not the widespread severe weather outbreak that parts of the area saw late last Saturday.
Rainfall amounts look to be around a quarter of an inch, but higher in any t-storm or downpour that can pop up.
GOOD FRIDAY
Behind our front for Friday, we'll get a temperature reality check, with more seasonably cooler air settling in. So highs will be back closer to where they should be this time of year, with Friday's highs forecast to be in the upper 50s.
It will be a partly sunny, cooler, and slight breezy day but a nice early spring day nonetheless, with a west to northwest breeze around 10-15mph.
EASTER WEEKEND
The holiday weekend is looking "egg-cellent" right now, with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Easter Sunday and highs comfortably mild, in the upper 50s Saturday and inching up to low to mid 60s on Easter.
Winds will be light with high pressure in charge, and the nights will be seasonably chilly in the mid-30s.
