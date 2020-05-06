Blustery, northwest winds will steer some seriously cold air our direction Saturday, chilly enough to warrant some snow showers in early May across the higher elevations. But between now and then, it's a different "s" word that makes our weather headlines...soggy. Damp weather returns for Wednesday and Friday with a brighter and better day tucked in between. Neither day brings much rain with 0.50" tops in total, but highs Wednesday and Friday will only hit the middle 50s, far from where we should be in the heart of Spring. While temperatures come back up Thursday, it's the lone 60-something-degree day until the middle of next week. The least Mother Nature can do during this cool stretch of weather is keep Mom dry on her special day. And this year around, it looks like we'll upgrade "dry" to "sun-soaked."
WEDNESDAY
Here comes the gray and gloom again. Low pressure will track off the Delmarva coast and head out to sea, but come close enough to spread a little rain and drizzle our way. Given the abundant clouds and light rain and then factor in an easterly component to the wind, and highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s. Rainfall should be around 0.10" to 0.25" for most, with the higher amounts closer to the coast closer to our low track. Rain and drizzle will continue into Wednesday evening and then taper off overnight with some clearing possible towards sunrise Thursday.
THURSDAY
Here's probably the nicest day we have left this week, in terms of sunshine and temperatures, with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected and highs bouncing back closer to but still a bit below seasonable levels. Expect afternoon temperatures to reach the mid 60s, with a bit of a brisk westerly breeze behind our departing storm and ahead of our next cold front, the one that will eventually deliver the core of the chill this weekend. While a stray rain shower may arrive late in the day ahead of this front up towards the Interstate 80/81 corridors, most of the day remains dry.
FRIDAY
Low pressure will develop and ripple along a cold front as it slides through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, spreading another area of some rain and drizzle our way, mainly Friday afternoon and evening. It's another cool and damp day, although it may start dry in the early morning, with highs again back down into the mid 50s. Rainfall amounts look to be around 0.25" for most, and as colder air works in Friday night as our low departs, some wet snow may mix in over the higher elevations of northeast PA and northwest NJ.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND
Both weekend days are brisk, but one is windier and chillier than the other. And fortunately for Mom, and everyone celebrating her, that windier and chillier day is *not* Sunday. Apparently Mother Nature is looking out, especially after giving Mom back-to-back soaking rains on Mother's Day in 2018 and 2019! So, by default, Saturday is the day with gusts between 30 to 40 miles an hour and highs that may not even reach 50 degrees. And there will be a wind chill as well, an ugly phrase for sure in early May. There may even be a few lingering showers, rain or snow showers that is, as Friday's storm wraps up over New England. For mom on Sunday, expect lots of sunshine and a good looking day, but it will still be cool and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. That's a 10 degree improvement from Saturday, but still a late March to early April feel.