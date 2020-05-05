Strap yourselves in! Temperature-wise, we're in the midst of a week-long roller coaster ride that has more downs than ups, at least through Mother's Day weekend. After reaching our peak on that ride with our first 80-degree day of the year on a summery Sunday, we started our descent on Monday with a more seasonable and spring-like high closer to 70 degrees. Today, the downhill slide continued, as highs struggled to reach 60 degrees as sunshine gave way to clouds on a day with more of an early spring feel. And the coolest weather is yet to come by the start of the weekend, as highs may struggle to even reach 50 degrees, which is almost 20 degrees cooler than average for the middle of May! Weather-wise, it's less of a roller coaster and more of a merry-go-round, as there are no big storms in sight. But there are several chances of some rain and drizzle, with Wednesday and Friday the best candidates for some wet weather. And it's worth mentioning, since it's early May and all, that it could even be cold enough for some wet snowflakes Friday night and Saturday in the higher elevations, especially the Poconos.
TONIGHT
Clouds will thicken overnight with a few shower or two possible late, especially the farther south and west you travel from the Lehigh Valley, as low pressure comes out of the Tennessee Valley and travels through the Lower Mid-Atlantic. Lows will be in the mid 40s, not far from average for early May.
WEDNESDAY
Here comes the gray and gloom again. Low pressure will track off the Delmarva coast and head out to sea, but come close enough to spread a little rain and drizzle our way. Given the abundant clouds and light rain and then factor in an easterly component to the wind, and highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s. Rainfall should be around 0.10" to 0.25" for most, with the higher amounts closer to the coast closer to our low track. Rain and drizzle will continue into Wednesday evening and then taper off overnight with some clearing possible towards sunrise Thursday.
THURSDAY
Here's probably the nicest day we have left this week, in terms of sunshine and temperatures, with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected and highs bouncing back closer to but still a bit below seasonable levels. Expect afternoon temperatures to reach the mid 60s, with a bit of a brisk westerly breeze behind our departing storm and ahead of our next cold front, the one that will eventually deliver the core of the chill this weekend. While a stray rain shower may arrive late in the day ahead of this front up towards the Interstate 80/81 corridors, most of the day remains dry.
FRIDAY
Low pressure will develop and ripple along a cold front as it slides through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, spreading another area of some rain and drizzle our way, mainly Friday afternoon and evening. It's another cool and damp day, although it may start dry in the early morning, with highs again back down into the mid 50s. Rainfall amounts look to be around 0.25" for most, and as colder air works in Friday night as our low departs, some wet snow may mix in over the higher elevations of northeast PA and northwest NJ.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND
Both weekend days are brisk, but one is windier and chillier than the other. And fortunately for Mom, and everyone celebrating her, that windier and chillier day is *not* Sunday. Apparently Mother Nature is looking out, especially after giving Mom back-to-back soaking rains on Mother's Day in 2018 and 2019! So, by default, Saturday is the day with gusts between 30 to 40 miles an hour and highs that may not even reach 50 degrees. And there will be a wind chill as well, an ugly phrase for sure in early May. There may even be a few lingering showers, rain or snow showers that is, as Friday's storm wraps up over New England. For mom on Sunday, expect lots of sunshine and a good looking day, but it will still be cool and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. That's a 10 degree improvement from Saturday, but still a late March to early April feel.