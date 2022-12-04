As expected, Saturday was another cloudy day with times of rain, steadiest in the morning, followed by a cold front moving through late in the afternoon bringing a final hurrah of gusty showers. Rainfall totals in general averaged between a quarter and half inch area-wide. Expect a cooler and dry close to the weekend that'll last into Monday as plenty of sunshine makes a comeback, briefly. Another round of rain likely arrives on Tuesday followed by some lingering showers Wednesday and a few leftover showers. It will be another setup where, despite the clouds and rain, highs will be at or above 50 degrees. Dry weather along with some sun will return for Thursday as temperatures remain somewhat mild in the 50s. Cooler temperatures settle back in by the end of the week, but uncertainty remains with regards to just how cool temperatures will be. In terms of precipitation - that'll be based on how close an area of low pressure to our south tracks. Bottom line is…there's no snow or bitter cold in the forecast ...at least just yet.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
Behind our front on Sunday, high pressure builds back atop the region leading to mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and the better day to do outdoor activities. It will however be noticeably cooler than Saturday, with highs back in the low to mid 40s, with light westerly breezes around 10mph making it feel just a bit cooler. Still, it's the preferred weekend day for holiday preps, like outdoor decorating or shopping perhaps.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
High pressure will remain in control for Monday, so we'll sneak in a nice day. Expect with a mix of sun and clouds and highs inching back up a few degrees into the upper 40s. A cold front slides through on Tuesday, and we'll be on the milder side of it which means some rain and highs back up near 50 degrees. Tuesday’s front appears as though it will get hung up across the region for Wednesday - staying on the mild side of the boundary and keeping temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will stay somewhat cloudy, and some additional rain showers will also be possible.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure over eastern Canada will be just strong enough to push our front far enough to our south Thursday to bring back drier weather. High temperatures are expected to remain around 50 degrees Thursday, too. Colder temperatures are then expected to gradually sink south by Friday and next weekend, with highs back in the mid 40s Friday and lower 40s to start next weekend. There could be some rain, and if it's just cold enough, perhaps some snow (especially in the higher elevations) sometime Friday, but that is all based on where an area of low pressure to our south tracks which has a high amount of uncertainty at this time.
TRACK THE WEATHER: