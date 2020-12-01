After a warm, wet, and windy wrap to November, December began on a much drier but also a much cooler note as well. A sometimes brisk breeze added to the chill, with daytime temperatures steady in the low to mid 40s, a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Outside of a spotty rain or snow shower here and there, it was a mostly dry day, but also a mostly cloudy one as well. For the next few days, the cool and dry theme will remain, as we gradually tone done the breezes and increase the sunshine over the next few days. Wednesday will be the cooler and breezier of the two with partly sunny skies and highs only in the low 40s, before mostly sunny skies and lighter winds on Thursday allow temperatures to inch back up above seasonable levels into the upper 40s. It’s one of the least cool days of the forecast, as additional shots of chilly weather are likely over the weekend and into early next week. We’ve been watching the Friday and Saturday time frame for the last five or six days for the possibility of our next storm, but our computer guidance has flipped and flopped between sizable storm and no storm at all, or at least one that stays out to sea. Today, the guidance suggests a storm, and one computer model even throws out the possibility of both rain and a little snow. Needless to say, there’s still plenty of uncertainty to keep us guessing, hopefully in an educated manner, over the next few days.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect some breaks in the clouds to develop overnight, so we’ll likely start mostly cloudy then trend partly cloudy as the night progresses. A flurry or snow shower is still possible, mostly over the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Winds will diminish a bit, but it will still be chilly and a bit brisk with overnight lows around 30 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
Outside of the continued chance of a flurry or snow shower in the Poconos, mostly in the morning, expect a brighter day than today, but still a chilly and brisk one. Partly sunny skies will be the rule, with daytime highs in the low 40s. A westerly breeze up to 15mph will add an extra chill, keeping wind chills in the 20s and 30s much of the day.
THURSDAY
High pressure nearby will finally lead to a mostly sunny day without a whole lot of wind, with temperatures inching up into the upper 40s, probably the pick day of the forecast in terms of sunshine and temperatures between now and next week.
FRIDAY
A cold front will work its way in our direction, providing an increase in clouds and some rain showers developing later in the day. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies and some eventual raindrops. Steadier rain may develop Friday night into the start of the weekend, as low pressure may develop along the Mid-Atlantic coast.
THIS WEEKEND
Chances are increasing for another sizable storm, this one moving right up along the coast as opposed to up over the mountains. It would likely mean a wet and windy Saturday with the chance of some steadier rain, which could possibly mix with or change to snow before ending depending on the track and strength of our possible storm. Colder and brisk but drier weather will likely follow the storm Sunday, with the coldest temperatures expected to arrive early next week. It’s worth noting the continued uncertainty with this weekend’s forecast for days now, and the chance for additional forecast changes as that uncertainty is ironed out.
