With Tuesday night's soaking rain delivering a widespread 1 to as much as 3 inches of rain to most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we effectively ended our dry spell and made up our rainfall deficits. In fact, some places saw more rain Tuesday night than they had the rest of September combined. As a slow moving cold front that was responsible for the rain slid offshore early Wednesday, brisk westerly breezes dried and cleared us out quite nicely for Wednesday, with cooler, less humid, and in short more fall-like air arriving. And it should certainly continue to feel like fall as September transitions into October, with near or cooler than average temperatures likely the rule for most of the first week of October. Three of the first four days of the month should be dry and seasonably cool, including the entire weekend. Our next chances for rain occur late Thursday night into early Friday with a weak disturbance bringing some light rain, followed by a stronger system and perhaps a steadier rain next Monday.
TONIGHT
Expect clear to partly cloudy skies overnight and a cooler and comfier night compared to the past few, with lows close to seasonable levels and around 50 degrees. A few extra clouds may arrive late at night as a weak cold front approaches, but no worse than partly cloudy skies are expected.
THURSDAY
October should begin with a dry, pleasant, and seasonable early fall day. Expect lots of sunshine, low humidity, and lighter winds compared to Wednesday, with afternoon highs around or just above 70 degrees, likely the mildest day of an increasingly cool forecast through early next week. Clouds thicken overnight with a little light rain expected, mainly after midnight.
FRIDAY
As a weak disturbance slides through in the morning, the day begins with clouds and a little light rain, ending before or around midday for most of us. The afternoon looks drier with some sunshine returning, but it will be a little cooler as a result of the cloudy and damp start, with highs only in the mid 60s. Rainfall amounts look mostly light, either side of 0.10" of rain.
THIS WEEKEND
Right now, the weekend looks nice albeit a bit cool for early October with plenty of sunshine Saturday and sunshine to start Sunday before some clouds increase later in the day. With cool high pressure in control of our weather, highs each afternoon will be in the mid 60s, just a touch below average for early October, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
MONDAY
We'll likely start next week with some mostly cloudy and cool weather on Monday and a good chance of at least some rain. But whether it's light rain or something heavier remains to be seen. We'll have a deep trough, or dip in the jet stream, and an energetic disturbance in that jet stream to at least touch off some light showers. The wild card is some southern moisture and even a tropical-like low. If the two join forces, it's a heavier rain up the East Coast. If they stay separate, it's just a little light rain.