We'll keep the cool and comfy weather Wednesday, and increase the sunshine a bit as well, allowing highs to inch back to around 70 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies return come Thursday, and while there may be a spotty shower or two, much of the day remains dry. By far our best chance for some wet weather, in the form of some showers and thunderstorms, will arrive on Friday, although the entire day doesn't look to be a washout. A cold front will try to sweep the rain offshore in time for the big holiday weekend, but may be slow enough to allow for a few showers or a thunderstorm to perhaps linger into Saturday. However, the Memorial Day weekend should be mostly dry, and get warmer and sunnier as it progresses, with Saturday the only chance of rain and Sunday and Monday brighter and progressively warmer with some 80-degree warmth expected.
WEDNESDAY
This will probably be the pick day left this week, with sunshine to start followed by some increasing clouds as the day unfolds. It should be a dry and seasonably cool day, as we'll still have that light easterly wind, as highs top out in the low 70s. Our average late May high is in the mid 70s, so we're inching back in that direction, but will still be a few degrees shy. Clouds thicken overnight and there could be a touch of drizzle or a spotty shower closer to sunrise Thursday morning.
THURSDAY
We're back to the mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, and while much of the day looks dry and there won't be any steady rain, there could be a spotty shower or two during the day. With the clouds and a southeast ocean breeze around 10mph, the cool temperatures will persist, with highs only in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY
While Friday won't be a washout, it will be our best chance to get wet this week as a slow moving cold front approaches from the west. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a stickier day with highs climbing into the more seasonable mid to upper 70s. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day, but it won't rain all day. That shower and thunderstorm chance likely continues into early Friday night.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Most of the holiday weekend looks nice, as long as our Friday cold front keeps trucking off the coast. If it slows down or stalls late Friday into Saturday, it could put the start of the holiday weekend in jeopardy with clouds and rain chances lingering. For now, we're playing it cautiously optimistic that partly sunny skies prevail Saturday, but a couple of showers and thunderstorms could linger with a slower cold front. Sunday and Monday are partly to mostly sunny and warmer, so the weekend gets better as it goes. Expect highs in the mid 70s Saturday with the only chance for weekend rain, then upper 70s to near 80 degrees Sunday and 80-85 degrees come Memorial Day on Monday.
