After our weekend summer preview, it was back to spring on Monday, as we traded the heat and humidity for cooler, comfier, and more seasonable sunshine to start the week. We'll keep the cool and comfy conditions through the middle of the week, although there will be more clouds than what we saw on Monday and perhaps a spotty shower or two. Most of the next two to three days will be dry though, with our highest rain chances this week holding off until Thursday night and Friday. Highs will remain squarely in the 70s all week, cooler low 70s the first half of the week then mid to upper 70s and a bit more humidity by week's end. If a cold front that causes our late week rain keeps on moving, our Memorial Day weekend should be dry and pleasant with a slow and steady warming trend. If our front is stubbornly slow, the first part of the weekend could see some lingering clouds and showers. Right now, we're betting on the first (sunnier) scenario, but stay tuned in case that changes as the week progresses.
TONIGHT
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with comfy lows in the mid 50s. While a spotty shower or two is possible south of the Lehigh Valley, especially closer to the Mason Dixon line, much of the night will be dry for most of us.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be a rather cool day for late May, with highs only in the upper 60s thanks to a light easterly ocean breeze, plenty of clouds, and only limited sunshine. Like Monday night, much of the time will be dry, but a spotty morning shower or two is possible, again south of the Lehigh Valley. Clearing skies will work in Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY
This will probably be the pick day left this week, with sunshine to start followed by some increasing clouds as the day unfolds. It should be a dry and seasonably cool day, as we'll still have that light easterly wind, as highs top out around 70 degrees. Our average high is around 75°, so we'll still be running a little cooler than average for this time of year.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Rain chances and humidity increase later in the week, especially by Friday as a slow moving cold front approaches. For Thursday, mostly cloudy skies should be the rule, with just a spotty shower or two and probably not until late in the day or overnight. So most of the day Thursday may end up dry, with highs inching up into the low 70s and humidity levels inching up a bit as well. Friday is our wettest day of the week, with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms. While not a washout, it will be a day when most of us get wet, with stickier highs in the mid to upper 70s.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Most of the holiday weekend looks nice, as long as our Friday cold front keeps trucking off the coast. If it slows down or stalls late Friday into Saturday, it could put the start of the holiday weekend in jeopardy with clouds and rain chances lingering. For now, we're playing it cautiously optimistic that partly sunny skies prevail Saturday, with mostly sunny skies by Sunday. We'll start the weekend in the seasonably warm mid 70s, then warm into the low 80s by Sunday and Memorial Day weekend. So the weekend should get warmer and nicer as it progresses.
TRACK THE WEATHER: