It's still a little warmer than average for early January, and it will stay that way the next seven days, with highs mostly between 40-45 degrees, and nighttime lows a little colder and generally around 25-30°. Cooler…yes. But certainly not cold for this time of year, with no big cold and no big winter storms in sight. It's the winter of the snow lover's discontent, and it continues indefinitely, although there is a small opportunity for a little light snow Sunday night for some that may coat the ground. Otherwise, the next six days are partly sunny, cool, and dry, with the next big storm to watch about a week away for next Friday and Saturday. While that initially looked like it may be a bigger opportunity for winter weather, it has trended rainier of late. Let's see how things look after the weekend before making a definitive call, but snow (and cold) prospects remain pretty slim through mid-month.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
The weekend kicks off with a cool and dry start on Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the low 40s. While that's certainly much cooler than where we've been over the last 10 days, it's still actually a few degrees above our early January average high, which is only in the upper 30s. A west to northwest breeze around 10-15mph and a bit gusty at times will make it feel a bit cooler still, with feels like temperatures in the 30s for the majority of the day. Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night, with seasonably cold lows in the mid 20s.
SUNDAY
We'll start Sunday with some sunshine before clouds increase during the day, ahead of a weak disturbance that will slide by to our south overnight. There will be just enough moisture for some light showers late Sunday into early Monday, centered on Sunday night. And there will be just enough cold air around for some of that to fall in the form of light snow. A coating to an inch of snow is possible over parts of eastern PA and New Jersey, if the cold and moisture meet up just right, but it's just a possibility and not a likelihood at this point. Highs on Sunday will be around 40 degrees, with lows Sunday night just cold enough for snow and close to the 30° mark.
MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
It's a pretty quiet week of weather ahead for next week, with cool but not cold temperatures and a mainly dry and pleasant pattern for early January. Look for partly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, minus a lingering rain or snow shower early Monday morning as our Sunday night disturbance departs. Highs each day will be around 40-45 degrees, still about 5 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. Overnight lows will mostly be around 25-30°, certainly not that cold for early winter.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Our next storm looks to approach by Friday and Saturday, and as has been the case several times this winter, it initially looked like an opportunity for skiers and snow lovers to finally get some snow, at least 8 or 9 days out. But as it trends closer, just like the last few, it's a case of warmer and wetter déjà vu, as the storm takes a milder and therefore a rainier track for our area. While that's not set in stone, that's certainly been the trend over the last 24 hours, with rain and perhaps some wet snow in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. If you're a fan of the white stuff, it certainly hasn't been your winter yet, and that may not change any time soon.
