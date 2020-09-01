An area of low pressure sitting over the Northern Plains will begin to lift its warm front and what's been a somewhat stationary boundary over the Virginias and Carolinas northward in our direction on today. As it does so, some mostly light and scattered rain showers will move through the area with some steadier rain possible farther south across far southern Pennsylvania, the Delaware Valley, and South Jersey. As that low moves into the Great Lakes later Tuesday, it will push the warm front north of our area causing a shift in wind direction to the south. This means a return to the warmer, more humid air on Wednesday that will then last through the remainder of the work week. Along with the more summery air mass, the daily threat of showers and a thunderstorm will make a comeback as the low's cold front takes its time moving through the East Coast. Rain chances will peak Tuesday night into Wednesday, linger Thursday and Friday, and then disappear for the weekend as drier and less humid air builds in for a nice Labor Day weekend.
TODAY
Our low pressure system and warm front will continue their journey northeastward, moving through the region during the day Tuesday and keeping plenty of clouds around along with an additional chance for an additional shower or two. Most of the day will be dry, but a lingering shower or two is possible in the morning. Thanks to a few raindrops, all the clouds, and an easterly onshore wind flow Tuesday, highs will be rather cool for this time of the year, only reaching the middle and upper 70s. Shower chances may actually rise a bit overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY
The warm front that was moving through on Tuesday will lift north and east of the region on Wednesday, putting our area back in the warm sector. Winds will shift back to the southwest, driving in a warmer and more humid air mass as highs climb back into the low 80s. Some lingering showers are possible Wednesday morning, and a few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front also slowly approaches from the Great Lakes and Midwest. In between, expect at least a little sunshine through what will likely be mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.
THURSDAY
The region will remain in the warm and humid sector for Thursday with a southwesterly wind flow as afternoon highs climb all the way into the upper 80s with heat index values right around or just above 90 degrees. That same cold front that was slowly approaching to our west on Wednesday will still be in that position for Thursday, keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours.
FRIDAY
Our pesky cold front to our west on Wednesday and Thursday should finally cross the region on Friday, keeping a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast. It will be one more warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s and partly sunny skies, outside of that chance for a shower or storm. Once we get that cold front to move through, high pressure will build back in with sunny, dry, and pleasant conditions just in time for next weekend. So our holiday weekend will feature lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s.