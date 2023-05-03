An upper-level low will be stubborn to move out of the area keeping daily chances for showers, especially the first half of the week. The cool and unsettled pattern remains in place bringing below normal temperatures, breezy conditions and a few scattered showers though at least Thursday. Gradually, it does appear a ridge builds back into the region bringing back a sunnier and more seasonable pattern by next weekend. So, temperatures will also finally warm out of the 50s and lower 60s. Highs both days this weekend look to the in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees amid bright and welcomed Sunshine after somewhat of a dreary stretch.
WEDNESDAY
The upper level low pressure system continues to hang out over the Northeast through midweek keeping the cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in place. Expect plenty of clouds, some occasional sun, brisk conditions and rather chilly highs in the lower 50s Wednesday. However, there could be a brief heavier shower in one or two spots with a little graupel or hail, given the cold pool of air aloft that will persist. Tonight, temperatures will drop down to the chilly upper 30s and lower 40s amid mostly cloudy skies and a passing shower or two.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The stubborn upper-level low should finally start to loosen its grip for the latter half of the week shifting its central position to the Canadian Maritimes. This likely lessens our chances for scattered showers compared to the first half of the week, however, a few showers still can’t entirely be ruled out, mainly Thursday, as some weak pieces of energy swing through from our northwest on the back side of the departing upper level low. Thanks to these weak pieces of energy along with a continued dip in the jet stream across the region, clouds will likely still dominate over sunshine, although there’s probably just a tad more sun compared to the first half of the week. High temperatures should remain below normal in the upper 50s and lower 60s both days.
WEEKEND
The cool, cloudy and unsettled pattern finally breaks as an upper level low moves out and an upper level high moves in. This means we get to enjoy more sunshine and warmer temperatures. High temperatures on Saturday should be close to 70 degrees with middle 70s by Sunday along with overnight lows in the upper 40s. This will be the first weekend in 3 weeks where we can fully enjoy being outside with no severe weather or steady rain to keep us indoors. Overall, the first weekend in May looks to be A+ weather!
