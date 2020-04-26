Mother Nature has set the weather bar pretty low as of late, with cooler than normal air and several bouts of rain often plaguing the forecast. Saturday featured a brief dry period with more seasonable temperatures before we went right back to damp and chilly conditions Sunday. An area of low pressure sliding by to our south near the Mason Dixon Line throughout the day Sunday provided the region with plenty of clouds and a soaking rain, certainly in the morning. Rainfall totals have averaged around 0.50” for most so far, and over the next 24 hours, we can expect another .10” to 0.25” to be added on top of that. Sunday’s daytime temperatures didn’t even get above 50 degrees for most, and with a bit of a stiff breeze factored in, it made the day feel quite raw. Our low pressure system will be exiting to the northeast for Monday, but it will still leave behind plenty of clouds, some lingering showers, cool temperatures, and gusty winds. We fortunately get a chance to really dry things out Tuesday as more sunshine returns along with warmer and more tolerable temperatures. Yet again, it will be a brief dry period as another storm system will move in later Wednesday and linger all the way into Friday bringing more rain to the area.
TONIGHT
The damp daytime weather spills past dark as low pressure heads offshore of the New Jersey coastline. Rain eases back to a more showery set-up tonight with some drizzle at times as well. Breezes on the backside of the departing storm will usher in colder air, perhaps allowing a few wet snowflakes to mix in with rain across the Poconos late at night (no accumulation expected). It's here that lows fall through the 30s, while the rest of us end up around 40 degrees. Areas of fog will also be possible, mostly across higher elevations where you get into the low clouds.
MONDAY
Our weekend low pressure system is in no rush to leave, slowly making its way northeastward along the New England coastline Monday. Moisture wrapping around the storm fuels clouds and even a few showers at any point in time. Once again, it might be cold enough across the Poconos for some wet snowflakes to mix in earlier in the day (once more no accumulation expected). Gusty winds add an extra chill to an already chilly day in the lower 50s. It may feel as cold as the 30s during the morning, and even during the afternoon it will feel like it’s down into the 40s. Very late in the day, our low pressure system along the New England coastline will continue moving further away from our region perhaps allowing a few peaks of sunshine to break through the clouds just before the sun goes down.
MONDAY NIGHT
Our pesky low pressure system from the weekend will finally move far enough away from the region Monday night to allow for the skies to gradually clear and the breezes to back down. While a stray shower will remain possible early on in the evening, the rest of the night will be dry. Overnight lows should settle back into the upper 30s.
TUESDAY
Finally, we’ll get a brighter day following a couple of damp weather days. Sunshine mixes with some clouds Tuesday as afternoon temperatures climb into the low 60s. It's still a cooler than normal day, but relatively speaking, it's mild compared to the previous two days. It won't be as breezy, either, so real feel temperatures will be about the same as the air temperature. We will need to keep an eye on a weak upper level disturbance moving in from our west. Some forecast guidance is showing a few showers with this feature moving very close to our far western and southwestern zones but never fully making it into the area. We’ll be optimistic and keep things dry at this point, but we may have to introduce a shower into these western and southwestern zones with time.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
So long sunshine, hello increasing clouds! Another storm heads in our direction, sliding out of the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Wednesday into Thursday. First, we're dealing with the warm front Wednesday, leading to mostly cloudy skies along with a spotty shower or two. A cold front will then approach later Wednesday night through Thursday with steadier rain and even rumbles of thunder, before tapering to more in the way of hit or miss showers or a t-storm Thursday afternoon (and perhaps even a few sunny breaks late in the day). Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s both days with a noticeable breeze picking up, likely peaking Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with 30 mile-per-hour gusts.
FRIDAY
Our storm system impacting the region Wednesday night into Thursday will be exiting to our northeast over New England for Friday. Similar to Monday, while steady and heavier rain will be long gone, the storm system will still be close enough to provide some wrap-around moisture in the form of plenty of clouds and at least a few showers. Breezes will also stay gusty, although unlike Monday, this go around, it shouldn’t feel as chilly as we expect highs to still climb to around or just above 60 degrees.