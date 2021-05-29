The main weather headlines this weekend will be cool temperatures, periods of rain and plenty of clouds. Now we need the rain, as it's been a dry May and a dry spring overall. So, a solid soaking tonight isn't a bad thing. What is bad is that the storm responsible for our Friday night soaker will linger through Sunday, meaning the holiday weekend will get off to a cloudy, cool, damp, and dreary start with scattered showers and drizzle both Saturday and Sunday. We can pin our hopes on Memorial Day Monday if you have outdoor plans, as we'll try to salvage the final day of the holiday weekend with drier, brighter, and somewhat milder weather. That's presuming our pesky and slow moving storm finally decides to exit. Of course, the warming trend continues most of next week, once most of us are back to work and school.
SATURDAY
The steadier rain will have departed by Saturday morning, but the clouds and cool temperatures will not, as will be the case all weekend. We have a chance of breaking a record of sorts on Saturday, but not the record you want to break on a holiday weekend. The coolest high temperature ever on May 29th may be broken, as highs may only be in the mid 50s on Saturday. That record as it stands now is 58 degrees in both Allentown and Reading. Weather-wise, expect cloudy skies, a cool onshore breeze, and some scattered showers or drizzle, especially the first half of the day. There is the chance the afternoon dries out a bit, but don't hope for any clearing or warming, just brief drying if we're fortunate.
SUNDAY
More clouds, cool temperatures, and perhaps another round of light rain and drizzle is expected for Sunday, with highs again mired in the 50s. The steadiest rain will be in eastern New Jersey so those down the shore may want to have a backup plan in case the rain keeps you inside. Overall, widespread flooding isn't likely because it's been so dry this month but look out for localized poor drainage and ponding on the roads.
MEMORIAL DAY
Here's our hope for having one decent day for outdoor activities this holiday weekend. It's not a guarantee, as some computer guidance slows our storm another day and lingers the clouds and showers and delays the improvements until Monday night. Others show morning clouds breaking for some sunshine, with highs getting back to near 70 degrees if that happens. We'll go with the latter for now and be cautiously optimistic but stay tuned to future forecasts if you are shifting plans to Monday, as slow-moving storms can be pesky and persistent sometimes.
TUESDAY
The pick day this week! This is your next guaranteed dry day, with lots of sunshine and seasonably warm high temperatures back into the upper 70s, like they should be this time of year. A nice start to June looks to be in the cards - enjoy!
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Warmer and somewhat more humid air looks poised to return towards the second half of next week. While highs may again make it above 80 degrees and we'll see at least some sunshine, shower and thunderstorm chances likely are back in the forecast by Wednesday and Thursday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: