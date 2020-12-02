After a warm, wet, and windy wrap to November, December began on a much drier but also a much cooler note as well. A sometimes brisk breeze added to the chill, with daytime temperatures steady in the low to mid 40s, a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Monday. Outside of a spotty rain or snow shower here and there, it was a mostly dry day, but also a mostly cloudy one as well.
For the next two days, the cool and dry theme will remain, as we gradually tone done the breezes and increase the sunshine. Today will be the cooler and breezier of the two with partly sunny skies initially giving way to brighter skies during the afternoon and highs only in the low 40s. Mostly sunny skies and lighter winds are expected Thursday as temperatures inch back up above seasonable levels into the upper 40s. It’s one of the least cool days of the forecast, as additional shots of chilly weather are likely over the weekend and into early next week.
We’ve been watching the late Friday into Saturday time frame for the last five or six days for the possibility of our next storm, but our computer guidance has flipped and flopped between sizable storm and no storm at all, or at least one that stays out to sea. As of late, much of the guidance is pointing towards a storm, and one computer model even throws out the possibility of both rain and a little snow. Needless to say, there’s still plenty of uncertainty to keep us guessing, hopefully in an educated manner, over the next few days.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
The same low pressure system that impacted the region Monday will still be slowly meandering northward into eastern Canada for today. Wrapping around on the backside of this storm system has been lake effect snow, and while most of this activity has not reached our area, a few flurries or the occasional snow shower has been seen, mainly across the Poconos.
It’s not out of the question we continue to see a flurry or snow shower this morning; otherwise, we start the day with partial sunshine. By the afternoon, our pesky low to the north will finally move far enough away that any flurries or snow showers fade away, in addition to a lot of the cloud cover.
We can expect skies to turn out mostly sunny before the day is all said and done. Even though it should be a sunnier day compared to Tuesday, it will still be quite brisk and chilly. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low 40s, and with westerly breezes occasionally gusting up close to 20 miles-per-hour, wind chills will be kept in the 20s and 30s for much of the day.
TONIGHT
High pressure to our southwest will move closer to the region tonight allowing our winds to gradually diminish. Skies should turn out mainly clear, and with the lighter winds, it should be a great setup for overnight lows to drop to some rather cold levels in the upper 20s.
THURSDAY
High pressure nearby will finally lead to a mostly sunny day without a whole lot of wind, with temperatures inching up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, probably the pick day of the forecast in terms of sunshine and temperatures between now and next week.
FRIDAY
A cold front will work its way in our direction, providing an increase in clouds and some rain showers developing later in the day. Expect highs in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies and some eventual raindrops.
Steadier rain may develop Friday night into the start of the weekend, as low pressure may develop along the Mid-Atlantic coast.
THIS WEEKEND
Chances are increasing for another sizable storm, this one moving right up along the coast as opposed to up over the mountains. It would likely mean a wet and windy Saturday with the chance of some steadier rain, which could possibly mix with or change to snow before ending in spots, depending on the track and strength of our possible storm.
Colder and brisk but drier weather will likely follow the storm Sunday into Monday, with the coldest temperatures expected to arrive early next week. It’s worth noting the continued uncertainty with this weekend’s forecast for days now, and the chance for additional forecast changes as that uncertainty is ironed out.
TRACK THE WEATHER: