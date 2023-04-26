Wednesday was another cool late April day, with some early and late day showers and some midday sunshine sandwiched in between. It's a continued cool and increasingly wet pattern to wrap up April through the weekend, but we should be able to sneak in one entirely dry and seasonably mild day with a good deal of sunshine on Thursday, easily the pick day of the forecast. The first of two possible rounds of steady rain and drizzle arrives later Friday and lasts into some or even most of Saturday. After a brief lull, another round of rain and drizzle may arrive later Sunday into early Monday. All the while, it remains cool for this time of year, when our average high is actually in the mid to upper 60s. Only Thursday and Sunday may be close to those seasonable numbers, with most other days struggling to reach 60 degrees. Rain totals from both rounds of rain this weekend may range from 1 to 3 inches, providing many with a needed soaking to further chip away at our winter and early spring rainfall deficits.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect mostly cloudy skies for most of the night with some scattered lingering showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder, especially up through midnight. While it should dry out later tonight and any showers should end, the clouds likely remain most of the night, perhaps with a few breaks towards morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s with light winds overnight, and rainfall amounts generally under a tenth of an inch.
THURSDAY
This is the only guaranteed entirely dry day of the forecast, so soak up a partly sunny and seasonably mild day on Thursday, with highs mostly in the low to mid 60s, closer to average for this time of year. Winds will be light and from the east/northeast less than 10mph.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
We'll wrap up the week with some cool and increasingly wet weather, with periods of rain and drizzle likely developing during the day on Friday, especially by afternoon, and continuing through Friday night and some or most of Saturday. The wet weather may taper off during Saturday afternoon, but it will remain cool and damp, with highs both Friday and Saturday likely in the mid to upper 50s. While it won't be excessively breezy, there will be chilly and raw easterly wind around 10-15mph, adding to the overall theme of the day. Rainfall amounts will likely average around an inch, with some higher amounts possible. Unlike the last two Saturdays, no severe weather is expected this time, just occasional rain and drizzle.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
There's little rest for the rain-weary for the second half of the weekend, with another low pressure set to deliver another round of periods of rain and drizzle, which will develop during the day on Sunday and last through Sunday night, with perhaps some showers lingering into early Monday morning. As this may develop into a stronger low pressure, this second round of rain will be accompanied by more noticeable winds, which will develop Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall amounts will again average around an inch, with amounts to two inches possible for some depending on the track and strength of our coastal low. Temperatures may sneak back into the 60s for a day on Sunday ahead of our developing storm, but then drop back into the upper 50s on Monday as gusty winds wrap around more cool air.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Our Sunday night storm will depart, but will linger up over eastern Canada. That will lock in more unseasonably cool temperatures through at least the first half of next week, with highs likely to remain in the mid to upper 50s. While there won't be any steadier rain and we'll even manage some sunshine through midweek, there could be a spotty shower or two in the cool and unsettled pattern. Furthermore, brisk west to northwest breezes around 10-20mph will further accentuate the chill.
