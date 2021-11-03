The first freeze of the season was delayed, but not denied, as most places woke up to near or below freezing temperatures early Wednesday morning. And those places that managed to stay just above freezing last night won't avoid the freeze for long, as the next few nights are a few degrees colder. Tucked in between all these cold and frosty nights are some cool and sunny days, and so goes our weather pattern through the first half of the weekend. Don't forget to "fall back" those clocks Saturday night, and as we do, we'll actually "spring ahead" our temperatures early next week. 60-degree highs will feel toasty compared to our current chill, and highs most of next week should manage to inch above that coveted 60-degree mark. Despite the fluctuations between cold, cool, and mild, it's a dry and quiet stretch of weather, with no rain (or snow) in sight for the foreseeable future.
TONIGHT
A few patchy evening clouds will give way to clear skies, and with light winds, another cold and frosty/freezing night is on the way. Lows will dip into the upper 20s for many, and areas farther south and east that escaped the freeze last night probably won't be so fortunate tonight. The growing season should be officially over for the entire area before the week is out with more cold and sub-freezing nights on the way.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and rather cool temperatures to highlight the second half of the week. Afternoon highs will be around or just above 50 degrees, and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s with freezes likely each night. Our average high for early November is in the upper 50s, so this will certainly be a cool stretch for this time of year, but a dry one.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of November will be a dry one, with an ocean storm likely far enough offshore to prevent any impacts on most of our area. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and continued cool temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 50s each afternoon. It's "fall back" weekend as well, which means the clocks go back one hour Saturday night and we gain the hour of sleep. Of course, that also means a sunset before 5pm starting Sunday. We'll shift that hour of daylight to the mornings, so after the latest sunrises of the year this week, the sun will rise before 7am for a little while starting Sunday.
NEXT WEEK
The consistently dry pattern will linger into next week as well, at least through the first half of the week. So enjoy more sunshine and dry time, despite those early sunsets! A southwesterly flow should allow for some milder days as well, with afternoon highs around or just above 60 degrees each day starting Monday.
