Thursday was our second straight day of a slow and steady snowmelt, aided by lots of sunshine and still mild temperatures that were not quite as warm as what we enjoyed on Wednesday. Highs still climbed well into the 40s for most of us, with 50 degrees high temperatures closer to the Interstate 95 corridor. We’ll sneak in another day of abundant sunshine on Friday, although highs will trend a bit cooler still, topping out in the low 40s. After a bright and dry end to the week, the prospects for the weekend are not so bright, as a pair of disturbances will bring a pair of rain chances, one Saturday and one Sunday. While heavy rain or washouts are not expected either day, the weekend definitely has an unsettled look to it. And while it’s mostly rain on Saturday and all rain on Sunday, there may be just enough cold air for a little light wintry mix late Friday night and early Saturday morning. However, there’s no significant winter weather or cold in the forecast through next week, with highs expected to remain mostly in the 40s as February turns into March.
TONIGHT
Expect partly to mostly clear skies and diminishing winds overnight as high pressure builds closer. That will allow a colder night overall, as lows drop deep down into the 20s and allow for a refreeze and some black ice of any standing water from our daytime snowmelt overnight. Watch out for some slick spots on your Friday morning commute.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
High pressure overhead will allow for plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week, with lighter winds compared to the past few days and also slightly cooler but still seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s to wrap up the work and school week, with clouds increasing by Friday night. A light wintry mix is possible late at night as high pressure moves offshore and our next weather maker approaches.
SATURDAY
Expect a mainly cloudy day on Saturday to start the weekend with some light rain and drizzle, especially in the morning through early afternoon. A light mix of snow and ice is possible early in the morning, especially north of Interstate 78, but any accumulation should only be a coating to an inch, most likely in the Poconos. Rainfall amounts should be around a quarter of an inch and highs will get into the upper 40s, so there are no flooding concerns as it won’t warm up too fast and heavy rain is not expected. There’s a good chance we’ll dry out for a bit late Saturday.
SUNDAY
While we’ll briefly dry out later Saturday and Saturday night, another wave of moisture will ride along a front to our south, and bring another chance of some mostly light rain on Sunday. With milder temperatures in the mid 40s, this one should be all rain, with rainfall amounts around another quarter to perhaps a half an inch. Steadier rain will be more likely from the Lehigh Valley points south, where the higher rainfall totals are expected with wave number two.
MONDAY
A cold front will be moving offshore first thing Monday morning, allowing for a drier and somewhat breezy day as clouds break for some sunshine. There could be an early morning shower from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, but most of the day looks dry with highs again climbing well into the 40s.
