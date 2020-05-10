Hopefully all the moms out there had a very happy Mother’s Day. The weather was certainly something worthy of at least a little happiness as afternoon temperatures were much more tolerable compared to Saturday. Granted, we still had below normal highs only in the low 60s, but mom was also treated to a dry day with less of a breeze compared to Saturday, and a decent amount of sunshine. Keep in mind too that the last couple Mother’s Days have featured damp and gray conditions. Now, going forward, many are surely looking for some much warmer weather, and the good news to report is that you won't have to wait much longer. Highs will climb well into the 70s by the end of the upcoming work week, but a few spring thunderstorms will also accompany the welcomed warm-up. Between now and then however, we’ll continue to deal with below normal cool temperatures and even a little bit of rain to kick off the new week. The middle of the week will be dry with plenty of sunshine.
TONIGHT
Thanks to high pressure offshore that provided a rather nice daytime Sunday, we should still see mostly clear skies initially tonight. As the offshore high moves further away however, an area of low pressure will track closer moving from Michigan across Lake Erie to western Upstate New York by sunrise Monday. Look for skies to turn mostly cloudy after midnight tonight with a few showers even possible as we get closer to daybreak Monday. Overnight lows won’t be nearly as cold as the previous two nights due to more clouds and uptick in moisture in the air. Lows should only drop into the low and mid 40s.
MONDAY
Low pressure over western Upstate New York Monday morning will continue its journey eastward towards New England moving through the day. The result for our region will be mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers throughout Monday with the morning through early afternoon time period likely featuring the greatest chance for showers. A rumble or two of thunder is also not entirely out of the question but no severe thunderstorms are expected. We'll shave a couple of degrees from high temperatures as they fall back into the upper 50s. A bit of a breeze won't make matters any warmer, but still, nothing like the chill we braved on Saturday.
MONDAY NIGHT
Low pressure that was moving by to our north throughout the day Monday will start departing to our northeast over New England Monday night. While a stray shower may linger early on in the evening, expect most of Monday night to be dry with skies eventually turning mostly clear. Thanks to a bit of a breeze remaining and some chillier air building in, it will be a brisk night as lows drop back into the mid 30s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
As Monday's storm departs, an area of high pressure will take its place for Tuesday and Wednesday. Plan on a pair of mostly sunny and still cool May days with highs in the upper 50s Tuesday and the lower 60s Wednesday. A breeze out of the northwest will be noticeable on Tuesday, but not overwhelming, as it occasionally gusts to 20 or so miles-per-hour. That breeze should be a little lighter on Wednesday as high pressure builds directly overtop of the region.
LATTER HALF OF THE WEEK
High pressure from the middle of the week drifts offshore Thursday as a warm front lifts our way from the south and west, and eventually stalls out near the area through the weekend. Skies will adopt more clouds and a few showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two will be possible from time-to-time. Meanwhile, a southerly or southwesterly wind flow will pump in warmer air. Highs will climb closer to seasonable levels in the upper 60s Thursday followed by the upper 70s Friday and the middle 70s for the weekend. There is a little more uncertainty however surrounding just how warm the weekend gets, especially Sunday, depending on the position of our stalled front. At this time we are forecasting our region to stay on the warm side of the boundary, but there’s a chance the front will end up further south making our highs much cooler in the 60s.