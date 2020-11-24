It’s Thanksgiving week, and we have a lot to be thankful weather-wise. There are no big storms on the weather map between now and the holiday weekend, and unlike last week, there’s no big shots of cold air either. While less people are likely traveling this year for the holiday, the weather will fully cooperate with any travel over the next few days, with cool sunshine today and a warming trend starting Wednesday.
By Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, highs may be flirting with 60 degrees in spots, with widespread upper 50s expected for all. But the news isn’t all good however. The one day that most of us would like to be dry this week, Thanksgiving Day, is the one remaining chance of rain this week, with a round of some wet weather expected to arrive Wednesday night and linger into at least part of Thursday. While Turkey Day won’t be a washout, it will at least start with some rain. Here’s hoping we can dry it out later in the day, and Friday looks to feature a warm and dry deal for shoppers weather-wise.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
High pressure will move overhead today, leading to lighter winds and plenty of sunshine on a cool and dry late November day. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 40s, but this is very close to normal now for this time of the year.
TONIGHT
A warm front will lift north overnight sending increasing high clouds in our direction, and those clouds represent the leading edge of some late week warmth that we will enjoy through the holiday. But until then, it will be another seasonably chilly night tonight as lows drop back into the lower 30s. Winds will remain light, so wind chills won’t be much different.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will move off the coast for Wednesday, but maintain its grip on the region keeping much of the daytime dry. A cold front will be advancing eastward across the Midwest, but all this should really do initially is send a bit more cloud cover our way during the day on Wednesday.
As winds shift from the south, we expect some milder air to build back in, with afternoon highs climbing back up into the low to mid 50s. Some rain will arrive overnight ahead of our next cold front.
THANKSGIVING
We can give thanks that it will be warm, with highs not far from 60 degrees for many on Thanksgiving. However, the warmth comes with a price, and that is lots of clouds and some wet weather.
The way we see it right now, we can expect cloudy skies as our cold front moves through on Thursday, with rain in the morning tapering back to scattered showers or a bit of drizzle during the afternoon. If the tapering of the rain occurs by early afternoon, then there’s hope to salvage at least a somewhat drier latter half of the afternoon. If the scattered showers don’t depart until later in the day, you’ll be dodging raindrops a bit longer.
Either way, it’s a warm Turkey Day, and the morning looks wetter than the afternoon. Just how quickly we dry out in the afternoon is the remaining wild card, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
FRIDAY
A great weather deal for Black Friday shoppers, as our cold front takes our Turkey Day rain away but leaves the mild air behind. Expect partly sunny skies and highs around 55 to 60 degrees, a mild and dry day for holiday shopping or perhaps putting up those Christmas decorations.
SATURDAY
High pressure will initially be working over the area Saturday morning leading to a dry and sunny start. The high will quickly depart offshore however giving way to a weak cold front dropping in from the north and west by the afternoon.
With the approach of the front will come an increase in the clouds, and a shower or two is not out of the question, although it certainly doesn’t look to be that heavy or widespread.
Highs Saturday are still expected to be rather mild right out ahead of our cold front reaching the mid 50s.
