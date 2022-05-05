Hopefully, you got a chance to soak up some 70-degree sunshine on Thursday, as the 70-degree temperatures won't be back until next week, and you'll likely have to wait until later Sunday to see any sunshine again. A slow-moving storm will bring increasingly cool, wet, and windy weather our way, starting Friday morning and continuing periodically through Saturday night. A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely, accompanied by unseasonably cool temperatures and gusty winds, especially on Saturday. There's some good news for area moms, as Mother's Day is looking to dry out and even eventually clear out, even if it's still cool and windy. Sunshine and a slow return to milder temperatures will be the rule for the first half of next week, but brisk northeast winds may continue and slow the warming trend a bit, especially towards the shore. And if our pesky weekend storm, which will be swirling out over the ocean stuck off the southeast coast, drifts a little farther north in our direction, cloudier skies may enter the forecast picture too.
TONIGHT
Clouds will thicken overnight, and after a dry evening, there will likely be some rain approaching from the west very late tonight. It's a relatively mild night with lows around 50 degrees, but mild is a word we won't use again for a little while as the next few days look increasingly cool and windy.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Rain will continue to overspread the rest of the area early Friday, and then we're in for periods of occasional light to moderate rain Friday, Friday night, and Saturday, with rain tapering to showers Saturday night. Some pockets of heavier rain are also possible, with a widespread 1-3 inches of rain likely for many. Some poor drainage flooding is possible, but thankfully, it's been fairly dry recently so the ground can absorb enough rainfall to prevent any widespread flooding concerns. Temperatures will only be around 60 degrees on Friday, and likely mid 50s on Saturday, with increasingly brisk northeast winds by Saturday (and Sunday) that may gust to 30-35mph. A miserable two days to say the least, unless you like a rainy day that is, but we'll save the drier weather for the second half of the weekend and area moms!
MOTHER'S DAY
Four of the last five Mother's Days have been either cool or wet or both, denying moms the great weather they so deserve. This year, it looks like another cool Mother's Day is locked in with highs stuck in the mid to upper 50s and a brisk northeast breeze too. However, a rare dry day for mom looks to be in store, with morning clouds and maybe a leftover shower around or before sunrise south of the Lehigh Valley, but those clouds will slowly but hopefully steadily give way to some sunshine as the day unfolds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our storm won't be entirely gone, rather it will be stuck spinning off the Mid-Atlantic coast for most of next week. It should be far enough to our east (and south) the first half of the week to allow for partly to mostly sunny skies and a gradual warming trend as highs climb through the 60s. However, a brisk northeast breeze will linger, most noticeably at the shore, and slow the warm up a bit. Also, we'll have to make sure our storm doesn't drift back in our direction, as cloudier skies and even a few showers would be the price we pay if it did. For now, we'll keep things partly sunny, a touch brisk and cool, but dry from Monday through Wednesday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: