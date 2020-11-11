TONIGHT: Mild with rain at times, heaviest this evening. Low: 54
THURSDAY: Cooler with some leftover morning showers, which linger south and east of the Lehigh Valley into the afternoon; clouds breaking for a little sun late north and west. High: 55
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower in spots. Low: 42
Into all our lives, a little rain must fall. And after an extended stretch featuring sunshine and record warmth, you could say we were due for some wet weather. As promised, Wednesday turned quite wet as periods of rain developed by midday and continued through the afternoon hours. Despite the clouds and rain, it was another fairly warm early November day, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, still a good 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Periods of rain will continue through the evening and overnight hours, with the steadiest rain slowly shifting south and east towards the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore, where the wettest weather will persist into Thursday as well. Farther north and west from there, plenty of clouds will linger and scattered showers will linger into early Thursday, but some drier air will try to work in Thursday afternoon, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. But the rule from later tonight through Friday morning will be it will be wetter south and east of the Lehigh Valley and the closer to the shore you travel, and less wet the farther north and west you head. Let’s blame a slow moving front that will settle along the coast and take its time departing through Friday, due in part to “Eta”, a tropical system impacting Florida through Thursday. Eta’s remnant rains will stay well offshore to our south and east, but will slow down the front’s departure and linger clouds and even a few showers in here through Friday morning. Most of us will have to wait until later Friday and Saturday for appreciable sunshine to return, and cooler temperatures will accompany the drier weather.
TONIGHT
The evening will present the most widespread rainfall for everyone, with the steadier rain shield sinking southeast towards the Delaware Valley and the shore as the night progresses. As a rule, expect 0.75 to 1.5 inches of storm total rainfall for most of the area, with the lowest amounts from the Poconos on north and the highest amounts along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore, where locally as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain may fall. All the while, overnight lows will be quite mild, only dropping into the mid 50s.
THURSDAY
The slow moving cold front responsible for our wet weather will inch off the coast during the day on Thursday, leading to slow improvements for some as the day progresses. The steadiest rain on Thursday will be found south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially towards the Delaware Valley and the coast, and especially the first half of the day. Expect cloudy skies and some rain or rain showers to start the day, with some drying and perhaps some clearing north and west of the Lehigh Valley later in the day, while showers continue south and east. It’s a cooler day overall as northerly winds usher in more seasonable air behind our front, with highs back closer to average and in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY
Our cold front will be lingering just offshore for Friday while the remnants of “Eta” will be slowly riding northeast up the front and out to sea. These remnants will be partly responsible for turning our skies rather cloudy again for a while Friday, and a few showers are not even out of the question, mainly in the morning. By mid to late afternoon, the remnants of Eta and our cold front should be moving further away, and this will allow an area of high pressure to our west to finally start to take control. Drier air will build in scouring out our clouds, and we’ll see some decent breaks of sun before the day is done. Highs Friday should top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The nice weather returns as high pressure builds overhead to start the weekend, but the warm weather does not. Expect a mostly sunny day on Saturday, but cooler and back to reality highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will increase later Sunday as a cold front approaches, delivering our next chance of showers late in the day and more so overnight.