After two days of gray and gloom, today's sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures were likely welcomed with open arms by most. And as an added bonus, many of us didn't have to wait until the afternoon for blue skies as the clouds cleared out a few hours faster than expected. Unfortunately, we’ll wrap up the week with more clouds over the next three days, and at least some wet weather as well. But it’s still a little uncertain just how wet we may be from Wednesday through Friday. A few showers are possible later Wednesday, but a lot of us could stay mostly or even entirely dry. Despite more clouds, it’s still a mild hump day as well with highs well into the 60s. Then we fall back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday, with some rain Thursday and some scattered showers and drizzle on Friday. But just how wet those two days are will be determined by how a coastal storm evolves later this week. A farther offshore storm may spare us the heavier rain, while a closer to the coast low pressure would lead to a wetter forecast. Either way, our storm will be gone by the weekend, which looks mostly dry with a return of seasonable temperatures.
TONIGHT
After a day of abundant sunshine and a partly to mostly clear evening, expect some clouds to increase overnight, especially towards sunrise. Lows will be in the mid 40s, similar to last night.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy skies likely return on Wednesday, and while a good part of the day may remain dry, there will be the chance for a shower or two in the afternoon, more likely the farther south from the Lehigh Valley you travel. While there will be more clouds, some sunny intervals will likely sneak through the clouds, and a little sun will be enough to warm us into the mid 60s, upper 60s with more of those sunny breaks. Clouds thicken more Wednesday night with some rain becoming more likely towards Thursday morning.
THURSDAY
Low pressure will develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Thursday and lift towards New England Friday, spelling some cooler and unsettled weather for us to wrap up the week. However, the latest trends suggest that development may be a bit farther east and off the coast, and allow parts of our area, especially west of the Northeast Extension (I-476) to escape the heavier rain. We’ll keep some periods of rain and rain showers in the forecast for Thursday, but areas from the Lehigh Valley on east, especially in New Jersey, will be more favored for the wetter weather. Regardless, it’s a mostly cloudy and cooler day with highs back in the 50s.
FRIDAY
Our storm will slowly spin over New England before departing, likely keeping things mostly cloudy, a bit brisk, and cool with highs again in the 50s. Some scattered showers and drizzle will linger, but any steadier rain will likely be well up to our north and east. A few wet snowflakes may mix in across the Poconos, but nothing more than conversational flakes.
THIS WEEKEND
After an unsettled end to the week, there are brighter, drier, and milder prospects for most of the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs bouncing back into the low 60s. While a shower or two can’t be ruled out later Sunday, it looks like most of the wet weather may hold off until Monday.
