High humidity has certainly made a comeback as the region remains sandwiched in between two stationary fronts, one stretching from the Midwest into the Great Lakes and eastern Canada, and the other sitting right along the lower Mid-Atlantic coast. In between these two fronts has been high pressure, which has been sitting right over top of the region keeping things dry and sunny, until today that is. That high has since fizzled allowing skies to cloud up as unsettled weather builds back into the region. Our two fronts are slowly putting the squeeze on our area, with some scattered showers, a thunderstorm, and some heavier downpours scattered throughout the area on Thursday. That hit or miss but locally heavier rain will continue through tonight but gradually diminish overnight. High pressure will then build in from southeastern Canada on Friday and deliver a shot of drier, sunnier, and much cooler air that will linger into the weekend. A cold front and associated area of low pressure approaching from the west later Sunday will bring an increase in clouds, humidity levels, and rain chances, mainly later in the day. Then our next and even larger area of Canadian high pressure will build right back in for the start of next week bringing a quick return to sunny, dry, and comfortable conditions.
TONIGHT
A few lingering showers are possible overnight as a cold front finally comes through, pushing the steadier rain from today off to our south and east and eventually off the coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies to linger and the high humidity sticks around overnight as well, which may result in some areas of fog for some.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
In the wake of our frontal boundary mess, high pressure builds in from southeastern Canada on Friday leading to drier and less humid air. Highs should run very close to seasonable levels in the upper 70s with no worse than partly sunny skies. Some clouds and even a shower may linger Friday morning first thing, mainly in areas from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, but most of us remain dry and comfortable to wrap up the week and start the weekend. Saturday will likely be the opposite of Friday, with more sun early in the day then some clouds mixing with the sun as the day progresses. Highs will cool off a bit more and top out in the low to mid 70s on Saturday.
SUNDAY
Skies will trend mostly cloudy again on Sunday as our next cold front approaches, with the best chance of a shower or thunderstorm holding off until the afternoon. Highs will inch back up into the mid to upper 70s, and the humidity levels will inch back up as well after a couple of comfortable days.
MONDAY
Sunday’s cold front will push off to our south and east while a large area of high pressure begins to build back in from southeastern Canada. While some morning clouds and even an early shower may linger, primarily for areas well south and east of the Lehigh Valley, the day should turn out dry with skies becoming fairly sunny as well. Not only that, but humidity will drop right back to very comfortable levels as highs again reach the upper 70s.