After a few days of warmth and humidity end with some locally gusty showers and thunderstorms late Monday(the strongest storms will have damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours), we're heading back to some more comfortable and seasonable mid-May weather over the next few days. While a little on the breezy side, Tuesday and Wednesday look dry, pleasant, and comfier with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs back in the low 70s. Don't get too used to the comfort though, as another surge of warmth arrives later this week, peaking with 85-90° heat on Saturday. Rain chances are relatively minimal the rest of the week, with the small chance of a passing shower or two Wednesday night and then a shower or thunderstorm chance later in the weekend ahead of our next cold front. So enjoy the spring-like feel the next few days, but get ready for another summer preview before the week is out.
TONIGHT
There could be a few lingering showers or gusty thunderstorms early this evening, especially the farther east you travel into New Jersey. Any activity will be swept offshore by a cold front around or shortly after sunset, with clearing and drying the rest of the overnight hours. It will turn less humid overnight as westerly breezes in the wake of our front usher in some drier and more comfortable air more typical of mid-May than this early season humidity we've dealt with of late. Lows should be in the mid 50s overnight.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Expect a pair of dry and comfortable days with lower humidity and partly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be on the brisk side, with Tuesday the windier of the two days, as a blustery northwest breeze continues to reinforce the more comfortable air. Highs will be in the low 70s each day, with overnight lows dipping into the cool and comfy upper 40s. If you did turn on the air conditioning over the last few days, they'll get a nice break over the next few.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
A weak disturbance will slide by with nothing more than some extra clouds and a few light rain showers, mostly Wednesday night but a few scattered rain showers may linger into Thursday morning. Thursday itself should become partly sunny and remain seasonably mild in the low 70s, but with less wind than the preceding few days. Don't get too used to the comfort, as the warmth surges back to wrap up the week.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Here comes the warmth again, as southwest winds will allow temperatures and humidity levels to climb towards the end of the week. Both Friday and Saturday look dry, with highs back above 80 degrees on Friday and perhaps flirting with 90 degrees come Saturday, the warmest day of the spring so far! A cold front may touch off a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, with cooler weather following to start next week.
