Today will be the transition day back to more fall-like temperatures after a cold front continues to push through the region. That front will bring a few showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm this evening. We do have a risk for severe weather too, with the main threat being an isolated damaging wind gust or hail. The big story after the wet weather will be the drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front. A mid-October-like air mass looks to settle in for the middle and latter half of the new week with highs dropping back into the 60s and nighttime lows falling into the 40s. To accompany the cooler weather though, we anticipate no rain or storms and partly to mostly sunny skies through the end of the week.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Through this evening, as the front itself move through a shower or gusty storm could spark up producing a quick dose of heavy rain, gusty winds or hail. Later tonight, much of the shower and thunderstorm activity looks to move away to the south and east as our cold front continues pushing in that direction. There could be a lingering shower or t-storm but overall things look to improve tonight and especially overnight. We might even see a bit of clearing before the day is all said and done from the northwest to southeast. After the passage of the front, temperatures will take a tumble down into the upper 40s for most backyards.
WEDNESDAY
In the wake of Tuesday's cold front, high pressure over the Great Lakes and eastern Canada will build in while a deep upper level trough builds southward over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The result will be a northerly wind flow that drives in a rush of cool and refreshing air. It's going to feel like the middle of October Wednesday as highs drop all the way into the mid and upper 60s. No rain is expected under a mix of sun and clouds, however northerly winds gusting over 20 miles-per-hour may add a little extra chill to the air. Wednesday night's lows will drop into the middle and upper 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure from Wednesday will remain in control for the remainder of the week. The weather will remain quiet and dry with skies no worse than partly sunny, however temperatures will remain cool like mid-October standards as highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 60s and lows will be in the middle 40s. This will be a great time to do any outdoor seasonal activities!
WEEKEND
The pleasant weather stretch will continue with the partly sunny skies and pleasant fall temperatures. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid low temperatures in the lower 50s, The blocking pattern will help keep Hurricane Sam offshore, however there will likely be some coastal impacts to watch for including rough surf, increasing risk for rip currents and coastal flooding at high tide.
