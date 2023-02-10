While it was rather windy on our Friday, it was yet another mild February day to wrap up the week, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s for much of the day. The warmest temperatures actually occurred Thursday night and early Friday morning, with temperatures holding steady during the day as those gusty winds tried to usher in some cooler air, but were offset by some sunshine and the mild air mass we've been enjoying. The cooler air will become a little more apparent overnight into the weekend, but it's cooler, certainly not anything that would be considered cold for this time of year. Expect weekend highs in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, then mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. A coastal low will stay far enough offshore to spare most of our area any rain late Sunday and Sunday night, except areas from the I-95 corridor to the shore, which will get some fringe rain and wind from our ocean storm. Once it departs, we're right back to an unseasonably mild pattern with widespread 50s for most of next week, and even another run at 60° on Thursday ahead of our next cold front.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect skies to average partly cloudy overnight, and while it will stay brisk, the winds won't be as frequently gusty as they were during the day. West to northwest winds gradually diminish to around 10-15mph, but still may gust 25-30mph, especially this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s, certainly colder than Thursday night's mild temperatures.
SATURDAY
The weekend should kick off with a mostly sunny, cooler, but still pleasant start on Saturday, with highs mostly in the mid 40s. A lingering northwest breeze around 15mph with 25mph gusts in the morning should gradually diminish later in the day as high pressure builds in. While the mid 40s are a good 10 degrees cooler than where we've been the last three days, it will still be a little above our average mid-February high of 40 degrees. Skies become partly cloudy Saturday night, but with lighter wind, it will be colder as a result with more seasonable lows in the mid 20s.
SUNDAY
Super Bowl Sunday looks like it will trend mostly cloudy as a coastal low organizes off the Carolina coast later Sunday into early Monday. However, it now looks like it may be far enough to our southeast to limit impacts for us. Much of our area may remain mainly dry now on Sunday, with the best chance for some rain later Sunday or Sunday night closer to the New Jersey and Delaware beaches. And rain may not get any farther inland than the I-95 corridor, so we may end up entirely dry points north and west towards the I-78 corridor and into the Poconos. Sunday should see highs in the mid and upper 40s, with lighter winds as well, not bad for a mostly cloudy day in February.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As our coastal low departs, a milder pattern will reassert itself along the East Coast, and replace our weekend 40s with highs back in the unseasonably mild 50s for most of the week. Monday should become partly to mostly sunny and see highs back above 50 degrees, and it only gets warmer from there. Tuesday and Wednesday may see highs creep a few degrees higher into the mid 50s, with plenty of sunshine Tuesday then more clouds but still some sun and still mainly dry on Wednesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A more organized storm and stronger cold front head our way later next week, sometime later Thursday or early Friday. Out ahead of that system, it likely turns even milder with a surge of degree warmth increasingly likely on Thursday. While there could be a shower or two later Thursday, the best chance of a period of showers, rain, or a downpour or two would be Thursday night or very early Friday morning. Behind our front, it dries out but we'll also see a shot of cold air to kick off Presidents Day weekend. Given the pattern this winter, the cold would likely be brief, and may only last one day on Saturday, and we should flip right back to a mild pattern by and after Presidents Day.
