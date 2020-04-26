Mother Nature has set the weather bar pretty low as of late, with cooler than normal air and frequent showers often plaguing the forecast. So even though Saturday was far from perfect, a little bit of sunshine and a dose of warmth went a really long way. Especially when compared to the next couple of days when that cooler and showery weather makes a comeback. Sunday is wetter than Monday, but both days are predominately cloudy with highs in the lower 50s, which should make us grateful for what Tuesday has to offer... And that's more sunshine and more warmth before another storm brings more rain later Wednesday into Thursday.
SUNDAY
Low pressure over the Ohio River Valley slides into the northern mid-Atlantic Sunday leading to periods of rain and plenty of clouds. Rain is steadiest earlier in the day before tapering off some later in the afternoon. The storm's track, right along the Mason-Dixon Line, leads to a sharp temperature divide from north to south. Most of us land on the cooler side of the system with highs in the lower 50s, with far southern New Jersey and the Delmarva tapping into the 60s. It's here that there's a better chance for thunderstorms. The rest of us get about 0.50" of plain rain with locally higher amounts of up to 1.00". Winds gusting between 20 and 30 miles-an-hour just add to the cool and raw nature of the day.
SUNDAY NIGHT
The damp daytime weather spills past dark as a storm heads offshore of the New Jersey coastline. Rain eases back to a more showery set-up at night with some drizzle at times. Breezes on the backside of the departing storm usher in colder air, perhaps allowing a few wet snowflakes to mix in with rain across the Poconos late at night. It's here that lows fall through the 30s, while the rest of us end up on either side of 40 degrees.
MONDAY
Our weekend storm is in no rush to leave, slowly making its way northeastward along the New England coastline Monday. Moisture wrapping around the storm fuels clouds and even a few showers at any point in time. Once again, it might be cold enough across the Poconos for some wet snowflakes to mix in earlier in the day. Gusty winds add an extra chill on an already chilly day in the lower 50s. It may feel as cold as the 40s during the afternoon. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel, a clearing trend overnight paving the way for some sunshine the following day.
TUESDAY
Finally, a brighter day following a couple of damp weather days. Sunshine mixes with some clouds Tuesday as temperatures climb just past the 60 degree mark. It's still a cooler than normal day, but relatively speaking, it's mild compared to where we'll have been. It won't be as breezy, either, so temperatures are of the 'what you see is what you get' variety.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
So long sunshine, hello increasing clouds! Another storm heads in our direction, sliding out of the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Wednesday into Thursday. First, we're dealing with the warm front Wednesday, leading to increasing clouds and spotty showers in the afternoon. The cold front approaches later Wednesday night through Thursday with steadier rain and even rumbles of thunder, before tapering to scattered showers Thursday afternoon. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s both days with a noticeable breeze picking up, likely peaking Wednesday night into Thursday morning with 30 mile-an-hour gusts.