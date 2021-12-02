Thursday is apparently synonymous with warmth, at least each of the last three weeks as it has been the warmest day each week. This week, our Thursday highs ranged from around 50 degrees in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos to 55 to 60 degrees most everywhere else. Sure, there were plenty of clouds and a few showers, but a little sun at times as well to enjoy the milder air. But like each of the past few weeks, the warmth is short-lived, and cooler air returns for Friday and the first weekend of December. Expect skies to partially clear overnight and a partly sunny, breezy, and cooler Friday, but a dry day to wrap up the week. The weekend looks mostly dry as well, except for a passing morning snow shower in a few spots early Saturday. Highs will be seasonably cool and mostly in the mid 40s each of the next three days. We'll watch a pair of systems for the first half of next week, the first likely to bring a little rain our way Sunday night into Monday. The second system for Wednesday could be a little more interesting and provide a mix of rain and snow, depending on the track that it takes.
TONIGHT
A cold front will slide through this evening with nothing more than a spotty shower ahead of it. Behind it, expect winds to shift from the northwest and increase, which will deliver some seasonably cooler air for the end of the week. Lows tonight won't be all that cold and in the upper 30s, but that breeze will make it feel a bit colder with wind chills down near freezing.
FRIDAY
It's a dry and seasonably chilly end to the work and school week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s expected for Friday. A northwest breeze around 10 to 20 miles-per-hour will make it feel a little chilly at times, but an overall dry and pleasant day is on the way.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of December looks to be a seasonably chilly and mainly dry one, with partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday and highs mostly in the mid 40s both days, not far from where we expect our temperatures to be in early December. A few flurries or a passing snow shower are possible in a few spots early Saturday morning with a weak disturbance clipping by, but no impact is expected other than a few conversational snowflakes.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll watch two systems the first half of next week, the first bringing some wet and breezy and briefly warmer weather with it on Monday. After a brisk, bright, and colder Tuesday, Wednesday will deliver another round of unsettled weather. Depending on the track and timing of system number two, a mix of snow and rain appears possible at this point.
TRACK THE WEATHER: