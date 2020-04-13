TONIGHT: A shower or strong, gusty thunderstorm early, then turning out mostly clear and chillier with diminishing winds. Low: 42
TUESDAY: Cooler with some sun followed by clouds. High: 57
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a touch of rain; some wet snowflakes, especially over higher elevations. Low: 38
Warm, wet, and windy pretty much summed up our Monday, as a strong April storm wrapped up through the Great Lakes. Besides delivering a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain with localized flash flooding from as much as 3 inches or more of rain in spots, our spring storm brought strong southerly winds that gusted anywhere from 40 to 50 miles-per-hour across eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, with gusts as high as 60 to 80 miles-per-hour along the New Jersey and Delaware coasts. And finally, a strong cold front spawned a few clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of the area this afternoon, which brought additional heavy rain and strong wind gusts in some isolated stronger storms. Phew! An active April day for sure, one we could probably all use a breather from. Thankfully, Mother Nature will give us just that for the next few days, with no additional big storms in sight. However, some weaker disturbances could bring a few showers our way from time to time, and a brisk west to northwest flow from Canada will keep temperatures on the cooler side of average through the start of the weekend.
MONDAY NIGHT
As our cold front quickly sweeps offshore this evening and then out to sea, our weather should dramatically improve as a result. Any showers or storms end early, then expect drying and then clearing overnight as skies turn mostly clear and today's blustery southerly winds out ahead of our cold front shift from the west in its wake and diminish overnight. Lows will drop into the low 40s, a bit above our mid-April average low in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY
A much quieter day is in store with some sunshine for much of the day followed by some late day clouds increasing from the west. Expect a seasonably cool to mild day with highs in the upper 50s, and not nearly as much wind as what we saw on Monday.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
A piece of energy hitching a ride along our stalled offshore front will be responsible for our next round of showers, with some steadier and rather chilly light rain along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor, with some lighter, scattered rain showers for most points north and west. Far enough north and west into the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, some light snow showers are possible too. Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning is the best chance of some showers, before our energy departs on east and some sunshine develops during the day Wednesday. The cooling trend continues, with highs only in the low to mid 50s, below our normal mid-April high of 60 degrees. Meanwhile, a separate disturbance approaching from the Great Lakes could be responsible for an additional Wednesday night rain or snow shower, this time more likely towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Cool air is king for the rest of the week, as highs ease lower into the upper 40s and low 50s the rest of the week and continue below normal in addition to a somewhat brisk breeze. Thursday looks to be the drier and brighter of the two days with a mix of sun and clouds, and only a spotty rain or snow shower. Friday looks mostly cloudy as our next disturbance slides quickly from west to east through the northern Mid-Atlantic, with a better chance of some light rain, possibly mixed with some snow, especially in the higher elevations.
THIS WEEKEND
It's a fast moving pattern into the weekend, which looks to start mostly dry on Saturday before clouds and rain chances increase Sunday into Monday. Temperatures may briefly warm up early next week ahead of our next cold front, with some near 60-degree warmth possible.