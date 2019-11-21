TONIGHT: Mainly clear and colder with diminishing winds. Low: 27
SATURDAY: Chilly with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Rain arriving by evening south and west. High: 47
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain much of the time, some of it heavy overnight. Some wet snow mixed in well to the north. Low: 35
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
With less than a week to go until Thanksgiving, most of us are probably thankful that there’s no more early shots of arctic air in sight. Likewise, holiday travelers are thankful that there appears to be no bouts with any winter weather between now and the holiday weekend. Of course, the weather road isn’t entirely smooth for travelers between now and Thanksgiving, with the biggest bump along that road coming this weekend in the form of some chilly rain. However, we may luck out and have most of that rain fall Saturday night into early Sunday morning, which means the weekend will begin dry most of Saturday and end dry later Sunday.
A cold front swept through Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Friday, bringing a round of light rain out ahead of it that only amounted to a few hundredths of an inch of rain for most of us. Behind our front, the northwest winds have ramped up, skies have begun to clear, and some colder air is riding that blustery breeze into the area. Temperatures peaked this morning around 50 to 55 degrees, but are now dropping through the 40s as that shot of chilly air becomes established.
Skies turn out mostly clear tonight as high pressure briefly builds in, and winds will slowly diminish overnight after a brisk evening. With lighter winds and clearer skies, temperatures will have the opportunity to drop into the upper 20s, making tonight the coldest since last Sunday. Saturday will start with some cold sunshine and lighter winds with our high pressure overhead, then clouds increase as the day progresses and our high slides off the coast. The day will be cool and mostly dry making it the better of the two weekend days, with highs into the mid to upper 40s by afternoon. Towards evening, rain will be approaching from the south and west, and likely overspread the area after sunset and into the overnight hours.
The wettest part of the weekend will be later Saturday night, as low pressure tracks just to our south and spreads some steadier rain our way, especially later Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A widespread soaking is expected, but not enough to cause any flooding concerns with rainfall totals expected to be around 0.50” to 1.00” from the event. Rain will taper to some lingering showers Sunday morning, which will first end in Pennsylvania and last in New Jersey, likely by midday to early afternoon. Some drying and even a little clearing should take place from west to east for the second half of Sunday, aided by some blustery northwest winds behind our departing storm. Despite the rain’s departure, it’s another chilly late November day with highs only in the mid 40s and that brisk wind making it feel a bit colder still.
The sun returns early next week, and the weather looks great for those getting an early start on holiday travel Monday and Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a warming trend as an added bonus, with highs just shy of 50 degrees on Monday with some lingering brisk and cool weather followed by a jump to 55 to 60 degrees for Tuesday. Wednesday looks just as warm but also quite breezy with stiff southwest winds ramping up ahead of a storm that should stay well to our northwest in the Great Lakes. We may luck out and have most of the rain remain to our northwest as well, with only a few showers possible for the big travel day on Wednesday and an entirely dry day not totally out of the question. Thanksgiving looks quite windy but also partly sunny and drier. Some strong north to northwest winds will usher in a shot of colder air for the holiday and highs likely remain in the mid 40s with winds chills near freezing for Turkey Day. Cold? Yes. But remember last Thanksgiving saw highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. So it’s an improvement, right? That’s something else to be thankful for.
