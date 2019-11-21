TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Low: 41
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy; a shower or two, mainly through early afternoon, then turning colder. High: 53
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and colder; brisk early. Low: 27
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
It’s sometimes can be tough to get a mostly sunny sky during the month of November, as it’s a month when clouds can dominate and be especially stubborn. Many of us saw that stubbornness in action over the last few days, but not today as the day began with some abundant sunshine. Yes, some clouds did increase in the afternoon ahead of our next cold front, but it was a dry and pleasant mid-November day and also a seasonably mild one, with highs for most in the low to mid 50s. The mild air will remain with us through the first half of Friday and then return for holiday travelers by the middle of next week, but chillier temperatures will be the rule for the upcoming weekend. In addition to being on the cool side, the weekend will also turn wet, especially Saturday night into Sunday.
Expect mostly cloudy skies to persist through the overnight and most of the day on Friday, but not much will fall from those clouds outside of a shower or two for most, especially Friday morning. Many of us will see little to no rain at all, while the showers could be a little more concentrated along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor and linger into early to mid-afternoon. As our cold front slides through, temperatures will drop and winds will increase during the afternoon, perhaps with some clearing approaching from the west towards sunset. Highs in the low to mid 50s will therefore occur in the morning to around midday, with temperatures falling back through the 40s later in the day as brisk northwest winds usher in some colder air.
Winds diminish Friday night as skies clear and high pressure briefly builds in, but the colder air will become more established as lows drop into the upper 20s overnight. That means a cold start to Saturday, which will be the better weekend day overall with sunshine to start, clouds to finish, and a chill throughout with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain may be on our doorstep towards evening, especially points south and west of the Lehigh Valley.
The wettest part of the weekend still looks to be Saturday night into early Sunday as low pressure tracks just to our south over the weekend. While not a major storm, it will certainly have more moisture to work with than most of our storms have so far this month and provide a solid opportunity for a steadier rain. Right now, it looks like a widespread 0.50” of rain for most, with some spots as high as 1” where some steadier rain persists, especially points south and east. Now to the north and west, especially north and west of the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors, there’s a chance for some wet snow or a wintry mix to factor in with air that may be just cold enough to support some wintry weather. For most of us though, it’s all rain. That steadier rain early Sunday tapers off to showers during the day, which may linger for much of the day across far eastern Pennsylvania and the northern half of New Jersey. If there were to be some drying or clearing, it would be very late in the day, as the northwest winds ramp up behind our departing storm.
Those getting a head start on holiday travel early next week will be treated to dry weather with a good deal of sunshine, and a gradual warming trend as an added bonus. The big travel day on Wednesday looks breezy and mild (mid 50s) but also at least partially wet with some rain or rain showers around for part of the day. Then it turns windy and colder but also drier and brighter by Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. Last year, Thanksgiving was one of the coldest on record, and our prospects aren’t looking as bitter this year. Turkey Day highs look to be in the mid 40s with a blustery breeze adding an extra chill.
Have a good night and a great Friday!