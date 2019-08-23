Weather

Cooler, less humid and quite pleasant for the weekend

Mainly dry but can't rule out an isolated shower

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 05:43 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 05:43 AM EDT

Cooler, less humid and quite pleasant for the weekend

TODAY: AM shower or two; some sunshine and less humid. High: 80

TONIGHT: Clearing and comfortably cool; patchy fog late. Low: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with low humidity. High: 79 Low: 58

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Thursday was yet one more day where many locations reached the 90 degree mark, making it 5 consecutive days at or above 90 degrees in many locations as well. This current heat wave also marks our longest of the year, but its stretch is about to come to an end as we track a cold front draped from Upstate New York down into north-central Pennsylvania sliding south across the region the next 24 hours.

Last evening we saw the coverage of showers and t-storms increase across the region as the aforementioned cold front to our north continued its journey further south. While no organized severe weather outbreaks occurred, a couple t-storms brought gusty winds and torrential downpours. There was a report of a funnel cloud in the Hazleton area of Luzerne County, trees and wires were reported down in Jim Thorpe in Carbon County, and a tree fell into a house in Saylorsburg in Monroe County.

Our cold front moving through the next 24 hours will be mostly offshore and south of the region today, but a shower or two remains this morning as the front is slow to clear the area. Sunshine will return to northern areas first before making progress southward later this morning and this afternoon. The bottom line is, many of us can expect a much cooler and more comfortable day today as high temperatures top out around 80 degrees and dew points, which have been quite high these last several days at or above 70 degrees, drop into the 50s.

Skies will turn mostly clear Friday night as high pressure over the Great Lakes builds eastward. Winds will be light, and with the much drier air in place, look for low temperatures to drop to very pleasant levels in the mid 50s.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the weekend as high pressure well to our north over eastern Canada tries its best to press down and keep us cool and dry with refreshingly lower humidity levels. Given the position of that high and the clockwise flow around it however, our winds will have a easterly or northeasterly component to them through the weekend. Easterly winds of course come off the Atlantic, and could bring some low clouds at times, especially closer to the coast. That's why we'll word the forecast as a mix of sun and clouds, but most of the time should remain dry. Given the cooler and less humid air, no t-storms are expected this weekend into Monday but an isolated shower could pop up as an unusually cool pocket of air settles in over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Daytime high temperatures through the beginning of next week will be in the upper 70s and the nights will be cool as well with low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Moving into the middle of next week, high pressure will move out to sea east of Atlantic Canada allowing our wind direction to start to change to a more southerly component. Temperatures and humidity values will slowly start to climb with high temperatures getting back into the mid 80s by Wednesday. Nighttime low temperatures will also turn warmer only dropping into the mid and upper 60s. A slow moving cold front approaching from our west will bring a return to a chance for a shower or t-storm moving through the middle of next week as well but any severe concerns look to be very much at a minimum at this time.

