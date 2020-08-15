The beginning of the weekend certainly started on a high note weather-wise as the region finally saw a return to more comfortable dew points in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees along with seasonable high temperatures in the low 80s and some sunshine. We can thank an area of high pressure nosing down from eastern Canada for the nice weather as the feature has provided us with a northeasterly wind flow. Unfortunately, the high will lose its grip on the region for the second half of the weekend as a wave of low pressure slides along a stalled front to our south and brings cloudier skies and some rain to the region, especially south of the Lehigh Valley and even more so from the Delaware Valley towards the shore. Highs will actually be stuck in the 70s Sunday, but expect the numbers to climb back to the more seasonable low 80s Monday as drier times and more sunshine returns. An upper level trough moving in for much of the week will help ensure temperatures stay close to seasonable levels in the low to mid 80s with no 90-degree heat in sight. As an added bonus, humidity should be fairly comfortable overall with no real strong or organized storm systems expected to impact the region for the foreseeable future.
TONIGHT
Clouds will continue to thicken and increase from our west and south tonight as an area of low pressure continues to slowly work its way across southside Virginia along a stalled front. The low will try to throw some showers our way, mainly after midnight, and an easterly onshore wind bringing in some Atlantic moisture may actually help to aid in producing a few showers as well. Bottom line though is that many of us will stay mostly dry overnight with the best chance for any showers occurring south of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike and I-195 in New Jersey. Overnight lows should settle back into the mid 60s.
SUNDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy Sunday as the low pressure system that was moving across southside Virginia Saturday night moves into the lower Delmarva and just offshore during the day. Areas south of the Interstate 78 corridor have the higher chance of rain, and even more so along and south of I-76/276 in Pennsylvania and I-195 in New Jersey. Rainfall amounts look mostly light as many should only see a 0.10” or less, certainly from the Lehigh Valley and points north and west. Once you get south of I-76/276 and I-195 however, up to a 0.50” of rain is not out of the question with perhaps even up to 1.00” of rain being measured across far southern New Jersey over into Delaware. These far southern areas may have to deal with some downpours for a bit Sunday, and some localized flooding is also not entirely out of the question. The extra clouds and rain will also keep temperatures down as highs only reach the mid 70s for most, a fairly rare cooler than normal summer day.
MONDAY
Sunday’s low pressure system will be heading away to our north and east off the New England coastline for Monday. This will allow sunshine to make a comeback while much of the day stays dry. We will be tracking a weak cold front and upper level trough dropping in from the north and west during the afternoon and evening. There will likely be a little uptick in humidity out ahead of the aforementioned features, and the combination should help to touch off a few PM showers or a thunderstorm. While most of the activity should be garden variety in nature, we can’t entirely rule out a stray strong or severe thunderstorm with gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area currently highlighted under a “marginal” risk for severe weather which is the lowest threat level, 1 out of 5. Highs Monday should return to more seasonable levels in the low 80s.
REST OF THE WEEK
After the cold front moves through Monday PM, the rest of the week is looking rather quiet with fairly comfortable conditions. High pressure will build in for Tuesday and Wednesday leading to dry weather with decent amounts of sunshine, seasonable highs in the low 80s, and comfortable humidity values. Another weak cold front is expected to drop in from the north and west Wednesday night into Thursday possibly sparking a shower or thunderstorm, although the system looks to be rather moisture starved. High pressure again returns for Friday leading to decent sunshine. Highs Thursday and Friday inch up just a bit getting back into the mid 80s. Humidity will become a little more noticeable Thursday, but will drop back off to very comfortable levels on Friday.