Wednesday brought us another day of warm and hazy sunshine, with the haze again not due to the humidity (which is comfortably low) but some high altitude smoke from widespread wildfires in western Canada. A cold front will slide through tonight with nothing more than a few scattered showers ahead of it, which is unfortunate as we increasingly need some rain. Behind our front, our air will come from wildfire-free eastern Canada, so expect a cooler but still dry end to the week for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies, bluer instead of hazy skies, and noticeably cooler highs closer to the 70° mark. Then comes the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which will likely feature an increase in clouds as the weekend progresses with some rain parked just to our south, and likely staying there through most of the weekend. Weekend highs will be seasonably warm and mostly in the 70s, and we'll watch a slow moving low pressure to our south over the coming days to see how far north it drifts and how close any showers may get to Pennsylvania and New Jersey Sunday or Monday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As our cold front drops south, there will be a few showers ahead of it, but only widely scattered with only a few hundredths of an inch of rain in most showers. There may be an isolated rumble of thunder or heavier shower, but that will be the exception and not the rule. So not everyone gets wet, and for those that do, it's enough to wet the ground and not provide any beneficial and needed rains. Any showers will be early in the evening, and skies will clear out overnight as cooler and drier (and less hazy) air works in. Lows will be in the mid 40s, as winds shift from the north and become a bit brisk overnight around 10-20mph.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind our front, high pressure builds down from Canada, bringing cooler, drier, and less hazy weather to wrap up the week. Expect plenty of sunshine for Thursday and Friday with a pair of mostly sunny days expected, but with highs settling back to around or just above 70 degrees, noticeably cooler than the first half of the week. There will be a bit of a brisk northerly breeze lingering into Thursday around 10-15mph, then winds diminish on Friday as high pressure inches closer.
SATURDAY
Most of the holiday weekend looks dry, perhaps all of it, but Saturday may end up the sunniest day with high pressure still in control, while an area of low pressure organizes down along the southeast coast of the Carolinas and meanders a while in the lower Mid-Atlantic. Saturday's highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, seasonably warm for this time of year. Onshore breezes will keep the beaches of NJ/DE/MD cooler throughout the holiday weekend.
SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
Our forecast has been "leaning dry" for most if not all of the holiday weekend, and those leanings grow a bit stronger every day. That low pressure to our south still looks to stay far enough south to keep us mostly or entirely dry, with perhaps some fringe clouds spreading north and mixing in with our sunshine Sunday into Memorial Day Monday. For now, we'll continue to keep most of the rain down towards the Carolinas and Virginia over the holiday weekend, and keep us mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Sunday inching up past 80° by the holiday itself. We'll still watch that pesky southeast low, in case it decides it wants to inch farther north up the coast. But for now, that does not look likely.
TRACK THE WEATHER: