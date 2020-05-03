Even though Sunday featured cloudy skies for a while with a few showers in far southern areas thanks to a weak cold front tracking through, the afternoon turned out sunnier as many climbed all the way up into the upper 70s for highs. Allentown and Sussex actually hit 81 degrees for the high and this was the first time Allentown hit 80 degrees or higher since October 2nd of 2019. The high that day reached 93 degrees. These highs Sunday were a good 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. If you like the warmth, hopefully you took advantage of it this past weekend because temperatures will be cooling back to below normal levels for all of the new week into next weekend. Granted, cooler than normal in May isn't as cool as cooler than normal in April. Regardless, our typical highs now this time of the year should be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, but much of this coming week into next weekend will feature highs no warmer than the low 60s which probably won’t be too popular for several of us. Fortunately, we don't foresee any significant storm systems on the horizon over the course of the new week with just a few showers here and there.
TONIGHT
Our cold front that moved through from the west during the day Sunday will slide off to our south and east tonight while some upper level energy slides along the boundary across the Carolinas and the Virginias. The setup will lead to a return to mostly cloudy skies for a while tonight, but once again, the large majority of the area should stay dry as any real noticeable rainfall stays well to our south. We will have to watch for some heavier showers and perhaps even a t-storm working across parts of Delaware, far southern New Jersey, and maybe even close to the Philly and Trenton areas, but north of there it’s likely entirely dry. As we get closer to sunrise on Monday, the upper level energy to our south as well as the wave of showers should be moving out to sea. This will allow our skies to clear. Overnight lows will be mild again only dropping into the low and mid 50s.
MONDAY
Monday should get off to a mostly sunny start before some clouds increase later in the morning into the afternoon as another cold front drops in from our north. While the large majority of the day should be dry, the passage of the cold front could still set off a few spotty light showers. Winds out of the northwest will also turn a little gusty, and this wind will start to deliver some cooler air, which will settle in for much of the week. Monday’s highs should still manage to reach the mid 60s, but these highs may be realized around midday with temperatures slowly falling into the upper 50s to low 60s during the afternoon. Those are the type of temperatures that you’ll want to get used to for the remainder of the week.
MONDAY NIGHT
Good news for stargazers hoping to see some fireballs associated with the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower. It peaks Monday night into Tuesday morning with 10 to 30 meteors an hour. Thanks to a bubble of high pressure nosing southward from eastern Canada, skies should turn out clear to partly cloudy Monday night into pre-dawn Tuesday. This year around, the bright moon may dim a lot of those shooting stars, so it'll be a lot like fishing. You may catch something good, or you may leave empty-handed. We'll hold out hope for the former rather than the latter. If you will be venturing outside to take a look at some meteors, you’ll definitely want to bundle up as low temperatures will drop to much cooler levels compared to previous nights around 40 degrees. There will still be a bit of a breeze as well making it feel like it’s well down into the 30s.
TUESDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada should continue to have far enough of a reach over our area for Tuesday to suppress any real rain well to our south. We can expect a dry day with a fair amount of sunshine filtered through some high clouds moving well out ahead of a storm system to our south and west. While the winds will be lighter compared to Monday, a continued northwesterly flow will help ensure our highs only reach the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
An upper level trough will approach from our west on Wednesday bringing increasing clouds along with the chance for some showers from the afternoon into the nighttime hours. Thanks to more clouds, some showers, and a continued northerly wind flow, highs will stay rather cool Wednesday only reaching the lower 60s.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks largely dry with clouds lingering, but more in the way of sunshine breaking through those clouds. An area of low pressure spinning well to our north across northern New England may provide the region with a stray shower, but all-in-all, dry times should rule the roost for Thursday. Thanks to a trough with the jet stream staying locked in place across the region along with a continued northerly wind flow, highs yet again will only manage to reach the low 60s.
FRIDAY
Friday looks like it will start with some sunshine but then turn cloudy as a cold front approaches from our west. The approach of the front will also bring with it a chance for some rain mainly in the afternoon and at night. Highs will continue to run well below normal only reaching the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.