After a few rain and snow showers from the overnight into early morning period, look for a mix of clouds and sun today along with a bit of a breeze at times.
There can be a snow shower late tonight in a few locations which could briefly dust the ground in a couple of spots as a disturbance rolls through.
Generally, most of the time this week will be dry as much of the precipitation misses us to the south.
The big story will be the arctic cold front arriving Friday bringing some of the coldest air we’ve experienced since Christmas which goes into the start of the first weekend of February.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The front that we had been watching stalled to our north and west will finally push to our south on Tuesday. Some seasonably colder air starts to settle in dropping our high temperatures back into the mid and upper 30s with a bit of a northwest breeze adding a little extra chill to the air under partly sunny skies.
Late in the day and at night, a weak area of low pressure will slide along our stalled front to the south and this will likely bring some rain and snow to parts of the lower Mid-Atlantic. While it seems the strength and push of colder air building down across our region will keep most of the precipitation south of our region, we can't entirely rule out at least a little snow sneaking northward into our area overnight Tuesday, at least for parts of southern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware.
Wednesday sees high pressure move overhead, so this should lead to a dry and mostly sunny day with less of a breeze, but seasonably chilly high temperatures in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Guidance continues to suggest any precipitation on Thursday will remain to our south over the lower Mid-Atlantic along that stalled front so we are starting to feel more confident the day is dry. Mid and high clouds well to the north of the front may lead to a somewhat cloudy day, but a brief return to a west-southwesterly wind flow should aid in a slight spike in high temperatures getting back to around 40 degrees.
A secondary shot of cold air though comes blasting in on Friday as an Arctic cold front move through. The front looks like it will be a mainly dry passage, but the winds will pick up Friday, and high temperatures will fall to just below freezing.
And all indications are it gets significantly colder for Friday night into Saturday, as lows Friday night drop into the single digits and afternoon highs only get to around 20 degrees Saturday.
With cold high pressure building in though for Saturday, that should at least lighten the winds and lead to plenty of sunshine.
TRACK THE WEATHER: