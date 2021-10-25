A more potent low pressure system will move in Monday night into Tuesday kicking up the breezes and bringing a round of rather soaking rain along with a few thunderstorms. Also stay alert the potential of heavy rain which could lead to flooding and gusty winds, especially along the coast. Winds could gust up to 30-35 mph Tuesday, potentially higher in some strong storms which could develop Monday night. Much cooler air will filter back in with this storm system as we work through Tuesday, and that cooler air along with some gusty winds will stay with us into the middle of the week. Wednesday into Thursday, we get another break from the rain before yet another area of low pressure looks to impact the region later Thursday night into Friday bringing perhaps another round of soaking rain and gusty winds.
TONIGHT
As area of low pressure continues to move in from the Midwest and more energy from another developing low offshore moves up along the coast, . both features impact our area beginning this evening. Watch for a couple of showers or a gusty storm early Monday night before a steadier rain develops overnight. We'll need to watch for the potential of flooding and flash flooding, especially for a good chunk of New Jersey where it seems the heaviest rains may occur. Smaller creeks and streams, as well as urban and poor drainage areas will be the most susceptible to any flooding Tuesday into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be milder tonight in advance of our storm system with overnight low only dropping into the upper 50s.
TUESDAY
Our low pressure system moving into western Pennsylvania Monday night will transfer its energy to an area of low pressure off the New Jersey coast on Tuesday. The result looks to be a rather cloudy, windy, and wet Tuesday as periods of rain or on and off showers seems to be a good bet. Look for the steadiest and heaviest rains to occur across much of New Jersey where rainfall totals by the end of the day look to fall between 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts, especially along the coast. Cooler air will also be driven back in across the region Tuesday as a brisk northerly wind perhaps gusts as high as 35 miles-per-hour on the backside of our low pressure system. Look for highs to only reach the upper 50s on Tuesday, and it will probably be a case where the day starts quite mild in the 50s, but then temperatures don't change much throughout the day.
WEDNESDAY
Our low pressure system off the coast Tuesday appears as though it will move far enough away for Wednesday that we get a chance to clear the skies a little and dry things out. There might be a lingering shower during the morning Wednesday, mainly across New Jersey, however much of the day looks dry as high pressure makes a brief comeback building in from the north. Clouds to start the day Wednesday should gradually give way to a little more sunshine by the afternoon. Breezes will remain brisk, and a northerly wind flow will keep high temperatures seasonably cool in the lower 60s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure looks to have more influence throughout much of the day Thursday leading to a dry day with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will remain seasonably cool around 60 degrees. By late Thursday night, another potent area of low pressure will be moving towards the region from the southwest, and this system looks to spread some rain back in our direction. We stand the chance to see a steadier and heavier rain overspread the region as we work through the day Friday, and once again, some gusty winds may accompany the storm system. This is not good news as several have trick-or-treating scheduled for Friday evening. High temperatures Friday should remain a little on the cool side in the upper 50s.
