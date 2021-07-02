And just like that, our heat wave is over. After a 4-day bout with blistering heat and oppressive humidity, it was a much cooler day on Thursday, thanks to plenty of clouds and a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. While the heat was gone, higher humidity levels lingered for an extra day, fueling some gusty storms and heavy downpours for some, more notably in southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware. We will set up for a more comfortable holiday weekend, one that will also be on the cooler side of things, at least by early July standards. So cooler and comfier are the more guaranteed trends for the weekend. The more important one that we'd like to see, a drying trend, is tougher to promise. That's because an unsettled weather pattern will linger over the Northeast into the weekend, bringing at least the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm each day. Chances are a bit higher Friday and Saturday and then diminish, but don't entirely disappear in time for July 4th on Sunday. The best we can do right now is a "mostly" dry Fourth of July, with just a scattered pop-up shower or storm possible in a few spots. The heat and humidity will gradually build back next week, but not to the level we just sweated through.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Our front, along with a weak area of low pressure, will hang out just to our south through Saturday, before slowly sliding offshore. It's close enough to keep things cool for the holiday weekend, with highs in the mid 70s instead of the mid 80s we expect this time of year. Look for cloudier intervals mixed with some sunshine, and the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms either day. However, washouts are not currently expected. Humidity levels will drop into the comfier range heading into the holiday weekend, so heat and humidity will not be a factor for the Fourth. Rain chances may be an issue though for those with outdoor plans, but remember activity will be scattered and not widespread.
JULY 4TH
While our pesky system is slow to depart, it should finally start to do so on Sunday, which right now looks mostly dry and perhaps a bit warmer with highs back up around 80 degrees. A pop-up shower or rumble of thunder can't entirely be ruled out as the day progresses, but here's hoping they are few and far between. Partly sunny skies are expected for the holiday with still low humidity levels, overall the better of the two weekend days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It will feel more like we expect it to as next week unfolds, with warmth and humidity levels on the rise through the first half of the week. Highs will climb back into the more seasonable mid to upper 80s, with stickier weather more apparent each day. We should be mostly dry as well, with the best chance of any scattered t-storms likely staying mostly to our north Monday and Tuesday.