Daily chances for a shower or t-storm through next week

Heating up this weekend

By:

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 05:29 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:14 AM EDT

TODAY: Fog then clouds and a few breaks of sun; a couple of showers and a t-storm. High: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm around, mainly early. Low: 63

THURSDAY: Some drizzle or a shower around with occasional brightening. High: 82 Low: 64

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Our Tuesday turned out to be the mostly cloudy and more humid day that we expected. But thankfully, the potential severe weather outbreak never materialized, with the severe threat ending up much weaker and farther south. So as Meatloaf sang, two out of three ain’t bad, right? And it’s nice that the one thing we gave up was the threat for severe weather that most of us want no part of in the first place. Given the abundant clouds, temperatures were held closer to 80 degrees for many, although the higher humidity made for a stickier feel compared to the three days of comfort that we just soaked up from Saturday through Monday.

We’re kind of stuck in a forecast rut of sorts, the August doldrums where our day-to-day weather is a bit muddled. There’s no strong high pressure to ensure us sunny, warm, and dry weather. Likewise, there’s no strong low pressures or cold fronts that will produce widespread rain or thunderstorm chances. Rather, we’ll largely be stuck in between a meandering front stalled along the East Coast and a weaker high pressure up to our north and west. So what will that mean weather-wise? Well most likely, it means cloudier intervals with some breaks of sunshine from time to time each of the next three days. It also means that most of the time will be dry, but a few showers or a thunderstorm or two are possible each day going forward. Throw in the chance for a little drizzle on Thursday too thanks to a light onshore easterly breeze off the ocean, although that wind direction may briefly lower humidity a just bit. Daytime highs through Friday will be seasonable and mostly in the low 80s with moderate humidity levels, with nighttime lows mostly in the mid 60s.

By the weekend and into early next week, our coastal front may sink far enough offshore to no longer be a factor in our weather, allowing things to turn a little brighter and also a little hotter as well as highs climb through the 80s Saturday to near 90 degrees by Sunday and Monday. The daily shower and thunderstorm chances will remain a fixture in the forecast as will the higher humidity levels even though most of the weekend looks dry. We’ll watch a new cold front sink southeast out of Canada later Sunday into Monday, and that will enhance the chance for some scattered thunderstorms early next week as it approaches.

Wishes for a great Wednesday. Hump Day!

