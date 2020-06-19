After a five day stretch of dry and comfortable weather, our pattern has finally started to change, appropriately to something more summery as the official start of summer approaches this weekend. That means a gradual increase in heat and humidity, as well as the daily fixture of a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast. While it won't rain all or even most of the time, that rain chance will remain in the daily forecast through the middle of next week. And unfortunately in true summer fashion, it's impossible to pinpoint the precise timing or location of any thunderstorm activity, although the afternoons and evenings are the preferred times most days.
The weather map won't change much through early next week, as we'll have to deal with the weakening remnants of a pesky cut-off low that's been tormenting areas to our south with cloudy, cooler, and wet weather all week. The news isn't as wet for us, but the slowly dissipating feature will add moisture and instability to fuel our daily shower or thunderstorm chances over the next three to four days. Also on the weather map is a slow moving cold front well to our west over the Plains states. Things tend to move slowly in the summer, and true to form, this front may still not make it through our area until this time next week. But as it draws closer however, it will take over as the main cause for a few showers and thunderstorms as we work through next week. It should also help to draw up some extra warmth out ahead of it, so temperatures should gradually rise through the forecast, eventually flirting with 90 degrees by early next week.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
The combination of the instability created by the weakening cut off low, slightly warmer and more humid conditions, and at times a little sun through plenty of clouds will lead to the chance for a shower or thunderstorm each and every day through at least Monday.
With that said, the vast majority of the time will be dry with the daily threat becoming more heightened during the afternoon and early evening hours. The main concern with these storms will be their limited or lack of motion, which may result in some localized flooding, particularly over the weekend.
As mentioned earlier, this will be a humid spell for us, but it won't be all that warm until later this weekend and into early next week as the clouds break for a little more sunshine.
High temperatures will go from the upper 70s today to the low 80s Friday and Saturday, then hit the mid 80s on Sunday.
So whether you're celebrating the start of summer, specifically with the arrival of the summer solstice at 5:44pm Saturday, or celebrating with dad on Father's Day on Sunday, expect clouds, some sun, and that constant shower and thunderstorm chance as temperatures tick up a few degrees each day.
Remember the storms are hit or miss, so some places get very wet, while others stay mainly dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our cut off low may become more of a non-factor, but a slowly approaching cold front from the Great Lakes will take its place as the spark for daily shower and thunderstorm chances. As the heat builds along the East Coast with our cut off low finally out of the picture, expect temperatures to continue to slowly inch up, finally up to around 90 degrees by Tuesday.
A shower or thunderstorm threat will remain a forecast fixture each day, although again each day will overall be more dry than wet. Our cold front may not approach until Thursday, so thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast until then