TODAY: Humid as morning fog gives way to a mix of clouds and sun; a PM shower or t-storm in spots. High: 86
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid with a spotty shower or t-storm early then fog developing late. Low: 65
MONDAY: Warmer and remaining humid with fog giving way to clouds and sun; a PM shower or t-storm in spots. High: 88 Low: 68
The first few days of summer will be no different than the final few days of spring... Both warmth and humidity will play into daily shower and thunderstorm chances, mainly in the afternoon, before activity diminishes after dark. In fact, it's not until a cold front comes and goes Thursday morning that things turn drier and comfier. But before we get there, highs will slowly inch up each day, peaking at 90° Tuesday. It will still be quite warm and sticky Wednesday ahead of the front with another round of showers and thunderstorms developing during the day. And this time, there's a better forcing mechanism in place, which may lead to a few stronger thunderstorms in the mix. Behind the boundary, it's a little less humid for Thursday and Friday, but not necessarily less warm. Highs will still settle in the middle 80s to round out the new week.
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY)
For Father's Day, and the first full day of summer, on Sunday there won't be quite as much pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity across the region. There will be some, but we expect them to be even more isolated so that the overwhelming majority of the day and area will be dry. Aside from the isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm, we'll see a blend of clouds and sunshine on Sunday as humidity levels remain relatively high and temperatures top out in the middle 80s.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Our cut-off low will become more of a non-factor, but a slowly approaching cold front from the Midwest will take its place as the spark for daily shower and thunderstorm chances. As the heat builds along the East Coast temperatures to continue to slowly inch up from the upper 80s on Monday to around 90° on Tuesday then fall back into the middle 80s on Wednesday. The threat for shower or thunderstorm will remain a daily fixture in the forecast with the best opportunity each day coming during the afternoon and evening. With that said, overall each day will be more dry than wet. The cold front is expected to move through Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday, but the question remains how quickly? A sluggish frontal passage that doesn't occur until late on Wednesday is possible.
LATE THIS WEEK
The chance for a shower or thunderstorm won't completely escape us later this week, but one thing that will is the humidity. Dew points are expected to crash in the wake of the cold front while temperatures remain ensconced in the middle 80s. Again a shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out with a trough rotating through the Northeast, but the activity will be stray with sunnier skies expected overall.