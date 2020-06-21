Weather Alert

DEZ001>003-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015>023- 027-PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-101>106-211200- New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot- Caroline-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex- Western Monmouth-Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden- Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland-Atlantic-Cape May- Southeastern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Wharton State Forest, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 117 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020 ...Patchy dense fog through early morning... Webcams and surface observations indicate patchy dense fog is developing across portions of the region. Fog is expected to persist through the rest of the overnight, but will be variable in density and coverage. As a result, if driving, expect rapid changes in visibility. Use low-beam headlights, and maintain extra distance from other vehicles. $$