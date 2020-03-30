While our not so distant neighbors to the west and north were dealing with everything from damaging wind gusts to hail to flooding this weekend, around here, a stubborn onshore flow kept the weather drama to a minimum. Any thunderstorm that tried to get going lost a lot its oomph as it moved into a cooler, cloudier environment. That said, our weekend still left a lot to be desired weather-wise, and a pesky upper level low will likely lead to more clouds than sunshine over the next few days. And while most of the time, it will be dry these next few days, a shower or two will remain a fixture in the forecast too from time to time. By the end of the week, an area of high pressure will make some progress, and thus bring about brighter skies and the milder lower 60s. This upcoming weekend is also looking better than last with at least one dry day Saturday.
MONDAY
A pesky upper level low is in control to start the new week, but so is a westerly component to our wind, rather than that stubborn onshore flow. So, there's at least hope for some breaks of sunshine and milder air Monday with highs around 60 degrees. Our concern is any sunshine will be "destructive" sunshine, leading to instability clouds and showers, especially in the afternoon. In other words, take Monday's sunshine with a grain of salt, as it likely doesn't stick around all that long. Still, we're happy to see it in any fashion after a sun-starved weekend.
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
That pesky upper level low to our north pushes a little farther south, producing plenty of clouds and a few showers from time to time. Perhaps it's even cold enough Monday night into first thing Tuesday morning for some wet snowflakes to mix in with those raindrops across parts of the Poconos. As has been the case many times this year, these snowflakes have more of a psychological impact than anything else. Temperatures will only fall to around 40 degrees Monday night before rebounding to the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY
Don't let the calendar "fool" you. Just because it's April, doesn't mean it's all that warm, especially this April 1st. Lots of clouds along with an easterly component to our wind will ensure highs Wednesday only top out around or just above 50 degrees. An area of low pressure will be tracking well to our south keeping the bulk of any steady rain on the other side of the Mason-Dixon Line. That said, the interaction between that southern storm and a pesky upper level low to our north will still lead to more clouds than sun, along with a couple of showers.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Finally, high pressure returns to round out the week, serving up way more sunshine which has been pretty much out of stock for a few days. Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with seasonably highs in the middle to upper 50s. As high pressure parks itself practically overhead Friday, clouds will take a backseat to sun as it drives highs just past the 60 degree mark.