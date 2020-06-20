The last few days will serve as a microcosm for the bigger weather picture through the middle of next week. No one day will be a washout, but a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be fixtures in the daily forecast for the foreseeable future. So while most of the day is dry, it can locally rain hard when the skies do open up, thanks in large part to the rising humidity and therefore more moisture to be wrung out of the air. Unfortunately, and in true summer fashion, it's impossible to pinpoint the precise timing or location of any thunderstorm activity, although the afternoons and evenings are the preferred times most days. The weather map won't change much through early next week, as we'll have to deal with the weakening remnants of a pesky cut-off low that's been tormenting areas to our south with cloudy, cooler, and wet weather all week. The news isn't as wet for us, but the slowly dissipating feature will add moisture and instability to fuel our daily shower or thunderstorm chances through the weekend. Also on the weather map is a slow moving cold front well to our west over the Plains states. Things tend to move slowly in the summer, and true to form, this front may still not make it through our area until late next week. But as it draws closer, it will take over as the main cause for a few showers and thunderstorms as we work through next week. It should also help to draw up some extra warmth out ahead of it, so temperatures should gradually rise through the forecast, eventually flirting with 90 degrees by early next week.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND
The copy and paste forecast continues into the weekend as spring comes to an end, with summer officially arriving with the summer solstice at 5:44pm late Saturday afternoon. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine each day, with temperatures nudging up a few degrees each day, so low 80s are expected Saturday and mid 80s for dads on Father's Day on Sunday. The increasing warmth and humidity will fuel some primarily afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, with slow moving downpours the greater concern as the threat for any severe weather (wind or hail) remains pretty low. Some areas of fog, locally dense, will be possible each night in this warmer and more humid weather pattern.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Our cut off low may become more of a non-factor, but a slowly approaching cold front from the Great Lakes will take its place as the spark for daily shower and thunderstorm chances. As the heat builds along the East Coast with our cut off low finally out of the picture, expect temperatures to continue to slowly inch up, finally up to around 90 degrees by Tuesday. A shower or thunderstorm threat will remain a forecast fixture each day, although again each day will overall be more dry than wet. Our cold front may not slide through, and yes only slowly, until later Wednesday or Thursday. So we'll remain very warm, humid, and a bit unsettled with those broken record daily t-storm chances through then.
LATE NEXT WEEK
A cold front, the cause for daily rain and thunderstorm chances during the first half of the new week, is moving out of the area and out to sea. This should lead to fewer thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, though a couple of shortwaves rotating through the weather pattern in addition to warmth and humidity may still touch of some activity during the afternoons. It's otherwise partly to mostly sunny to round out the week with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s.