Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-060>062-101-103-105-201300- Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 553 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020 ...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... Patchy dense fog has developed overnight, with visibility reductions to one quarter to one half mile in some spots. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling in fog by reducing speed and using low beam headlights. Fog is expected to lift by mid-morning. $$