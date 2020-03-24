After a cold rain made for some Monday malaise, it was nice to welcome back some sunshine to our skies on Tuesday, as a weak area of high pressure built in for a brief one-day stay. A mix of sun and clouds made for a dry, pleasant, and seasonable day with highs in the low to mid 50s for most, and gave us a chance to dry out from Monday's soaking. The next storm in our weather lineup is already in the on deck circle, a low pressure that will take the low road through the Tennessee Valley, the lower Mid-Atlantic, and then redevelop into our second coastal low of the week as it zips out to sea. It will deliver another round of some chilly and damp weather on Wednesday, although it may track far enough to our south to keep the rain lighter than what we saw on Monday. Next to the plate will be another one day reprieve from the raindrops for Thursday as high pressure noses in for a day, before a longer-lived stretch of unsettled weather may mean daily chances for some rain or rain showers from Friday into the weekend.
While most of the night remains dry, clouds will increase and thicken as the night progresses, our high pressure departs, and our next storm approaches from the south and west. Lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees for most, but a bit colder in the higher elevations. It may be just cold enough for a little wet snow as the moisture from our storm arrives towards sunrise Wednesday, but for most it will be another cold rain, arriving either very late tonight or early Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY
Expect a cloudy and chilly day as low pressure passes well to our south, spreading some periods of mostly light rain into Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Despite the possibility of a little wet snow at the onset in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley, it's mostly rain and a cold rain if that with highs mostly in the low to mid 40s, and a brisk ocean breeze making things feel a bit cooler still. Rainfall totals look to be around 0.10" to 0.25" for most, with the highest amounts for the second straight storm between the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore, closer to the track of our low pressure where amounts may be closer to 0.50". Rain will end by sunset, with some partial clearing and drying overnight.
THURSDAY
This could be the pick day of the week overall, in terms of sunshine and temperatures, with a mix of sun and clouds expected and highs bouncing back into the milder upper 50s. Once again, we'll have a high pressure that will briefly nose in for a one day stay to thank for the drier interlude. Be sure to enjoy it before a longer lived unsettled stretch that looks to unfortunately last through the upcoming weekend.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
Unsettled is the weather word for the end of the week into the weekend, with a front stalling out nearby and disturbances rippling along it. While it won't rain for this entire three-day stretch, rain will remain a fixture in the forecast each day with more clouds than sunshine the rule. While it's too early to predict the timing and intensity of the rain, Friday morning looks wetter than the afternoon, some rain is possible anytime Saturday, and then again it's Sunday morning that looks wetter than the afternoon. Temperature-wise, Friday looks mild and not far from 60 degrees, while Saturday could be much cooler and only in the upper 40s. Sunday is a wild card, and depends on where the fronts and low pressures are, with anything from 50s to 60s to near 70 degrees possible. We'll sort out the rainfall and temperature specifics as it draws a little closer.