After the week got off to a damp and chilly start, Tuesday offered a nice drying out period as the region got back to plenty of sunshine with high temperatures returning to milder levels in the mid and upper 50s. This dry and sunny weather however is short-lived as yet another storm system is set to impact the region Wednesday. A low pressure system was tracking eastward from the Tennessee River Valley last night sending plenty of clouds in our direction. This low pressure system will slide across the lower Mid-Atlantic, and then redevelop into our second coastal low of the week as it zips out to sea later this afternoon and evening. With this track, the low pressure system will bring us another bout of chilly temperatures along with periods of rain, although it appears the low will track far enough to our south to keep the rain lighter than what we saw on Monday. High pressure will return briefly for Thursday bringing us a one day reprieve from the raindrops before a longer-lived stretch of unsettled weather sets in for Friday into the weekend meaning daily opportunities for periods of steady rain or on and off showers.
TODAY
Low pressure will be tracking by to our south throughout the day bringing the region plenty of clouds along with periods of mainly light rain. Thanks to a chilly easterly onshore wind flow, look for high temperatures to get no warmer than the upper 40s. It will also be cold enough, certainly in the morning, for parts of the Poconos to see a little wet snow mix in with the rain, but no accumulation is expected. Rain should end around sunset for the large majority of the area, and a few late-day breaks of sun are even possible, as low pressure moves further away out to sea. Rainfall totals look to be around 0.10" to 0.25" for most, with the highest amounts for the second straight storm between the I-95 corridor and the shore, closer to the track of our low pressure system where amounts may be closer to 0.50".
TONIGHT
As our low pressure system that brought the damp conditions throughout the day Wednesday moves further away out to sea tonight, high pressure will start to build closer from our west. Outside of an early evening shower for locations south and east of I-95, look for skies to at least partially clear overnight as low temperatures drop close to seasonable levels in the mid 30s. With some breaks in the clouds and a little dampness leftover from Wednesday's rain, it's not out of the question some areas of fog will develop late tonight as well.
THURSDAY
High pressure makes a brief return for Thursday as its center builds by to our south. After some patchy fog first thing in the morning, we can expect a rather sunny day with just a few mid or high clouds occasionally streaming by. Afternoon high temperatures will also climb back to mild levels reaching the upper 50s. Be sure to enjoy it while it lasts because a longer lived unsettled stretch looks to unfortunately last right through the upcoming weekend.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
Unsettled is the weather word for the end of the week into the weekend, with a front stalling out nearby and disturbances rippling along it. While it won't be non-stop rain for this entire three-day stretch, rain will remain a fixture in the forecast each day with mostly cloudy skies the rule. Friday morning looks wetter than the afternoon, some rain seems likely mainly during the PM hours Saturday, and Sunday appears to feature occasional showers at this time, although there could be some early morning steady rain as well. As for temperatures, Friday's highs look mild and not far from 60 degrees, while Saturday appears as though it will be much cooler and only in the upper 40s due to an easterly onshore wind flow. Sunday is a bit of a wild card and depends on where exactly a series of fronts and low pressure systems are, with anything from 50s to 60s to near 70 degrees possible. At this time, we're banking on the warm sector to punch in raising our highs back into the low 60s. As we get closer to the weekend, we should get better clarity on just how warm temperatures will get plus the timing and intensity of rainfall so stay tuned!