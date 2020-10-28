After a damp Monday, the region got a chance to dry out Tuesday as plenty of clouds initially gradually broke for some sunshine as the day wore on. Afternoon highs were close to seasonable levels generally in the upper 50s. A weak system moved through last night bringing with it increasing clouds and some periods of light rain. While clouds and even a shower or two will linger through mid-morning today, we expect much of the rest of the day to be dry with skies turning brighter during the afternoon. Highs will once again be seasonable near 60 degrees. On Thursday we anticipate a steady, and sometimes heavy, rain to unfold which looks to linger through midday Friday, as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, currently in the central Gulf of Mexico, make their way up across a good portion of the eastern half of the country. Given how dry the month of October has been with many seeing month-to-date precipitation deficits of 1” to 3”, this rainfall could end up being very beneficial. As the remnants of Zeta start moving away out to sea on Friday, some pretty chilly air will wrap in on the back side of the system as northeast winds turn gusty. It might actually get cold enough to see the rain mix with or changeover to snow on Friday not too long before all the precipitation comes to an end, mainly across the higher elevations. The damp weather looks to move out of the region just in time for Halloween on Saturday as a big dome of high pressure builds in. This high will bring with it some pretty cool air however.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
A weak area of low pressure raced across the region last night bringing with it some periods of light rains showers. As this low pressure system moves offshore first thing this morning, a little rain will still be left in its wake, mainly from the Interstate 78 corridor and points north, along with rather cloudy skies. By late morning however, any remaining showers should be exiting the region, and we then anticipate clouds to break for more in the way of sunshine as we move into the afternoon. Highs should once again reach close to seasonable levels near 60 degrees.
TONIGHT
Initially, we should have some good breaks in the clouds working through the evening, but as we head through the overnight, look for clouds to thicken and lower from south to north as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta lift further north from the Gulf Coast and start to team up with an area of low pressure advancing eastward from the south-central states. A few rain showers may also arrive well after midnight getting into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, certainly south of the Lehigh Valley. Overnight lows will settle back into the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY
Thursday turns rather gloomy as steady rain gradually overspreads the area throughout the day. The remnants of Hurricane Zeta will move from the central Gulf Coast into the Tennessee River Valley while another area of low pressure slides eastward from the Plains states and links up with our aforementioned system. Rain may become heavy at times, especially later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. At this time, we are forecasting much of the area to receive anywhere from 1” to 2” of total rainfall with the highest amounts occurring south of the Lehigh Valley. These areas to the south may even see some isolated amounts up to 3”. A little bit of minor flooding is not out of the question, mainly in poor drainage spots and low-lying areas. Watch for leaves clogging drains as well which could lead to flooding. Highs Thursday are only expected to reach the low 50s.
FRIDAY
Zeta’s remnants will essentially merge into one low pressure system with the low that slides eastward from the Plains states. This one main low then will slide off the Delmarva or Virginia coastline Friday morning and head out to sea as the day progresses. We can still expect some rain to linger through Friday morning before tapering back to just a few showers and ending early in the afternoon. Skies will likely start cloudy Friday, but turn a little brighter in the afternoon, as our low pressure system heads further away out to sea. It will be a breezy and chilly day with temperatures likely stuck in the mid 40s throughout much of the day. It might actually be cold enough in at least the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey to see the rain mix with, or even change over to, a little snow. The highest ridgetops might actually even see a very minor accumulation, although it would likely only be on grassy and elevated surfaces.
HALLOWEEN SATURDAY
The good news for those of you planning any outdoor trick-or-treat festivities Saturday is that dry weather and plenty of sunshine will return as a big dome of high pressure settles into the region. The high will be originating from Canada however, so it will bring along some pretty cool air for this time of the year. Look for highs Saturday to only climb to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, and then at night, lows are expected to drop all the way down close to freezing. Also don’t forget to set your clock back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2am Sunday. You should also check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors at this time as well.
SUNDAY
The high pressure system that was overhead Saturday will move off the coast for Sunday leading to a return of a southwesterly wind flow. This will usher in some milder air for the afternoon with highs climbing back to more seasonable levels in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The day will likely start with ample sunshine, but that will be followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front moves in from our west. That cold front will track through Sunday night bringing with it colder air and the chance for some showers, as well as even some snow showers across the higher elevations.
