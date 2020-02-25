As promised, our weather began its downward turn today, after we were spoiled with 60-degree sunshine to start the week on Monday. Granted, highs still made it to around 50 degrees, which is still fairly mild for late February. But instead of blue skies, we were socked in with clouds, and some periods of rain and drizzle throughout the day. Rainfall amounts were on the lighter side, with only a few hundredths along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor to a few tenths farther south and east towards the Delaware Valley. While we will get a break from the steadier rain overnight into much of the day on Wednesday, the abundant clouds remain a fixture in our skies, along with some areas of drizzle and fog and perhaps a bit of spotty light rain from time to time. Our next round of steadier rain will arrive Wednesday night, and some of that rain may be briefly moderate to heavy and even bring a rare February rumble of thunder as a strong cold front passes through. That front will conduct a clean sweep, sweeping the clouds, rain, and milder temperatures out to sea as it passes. What we’re left with in its wake is a string of partly sunny, blustery, and increasingly colder days to wrap up both the week and the month of February from Thursday through Saturday. March comes in like a lamb, albeit a colder lamb, on Sunday before our next warm up arrives as March stretches its legs next week.
TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Cloudy skies will persist through the overnight and the entire day on Wednesday, so we’ll have to wait for Thursday for our next chance to see the sun. Despite the plentiful clouds, we’ll get a break from the steadier rain for much of this time. Sure, there could be a spotty shower or a little light rain from time to time, but areas of drizzle and fog will be more prevalent and any additional rain through late Wednesday will only be on the order of a few hundredths of an inch. The abundant clouds will help keep temperatures up tonight as lows remain fairly mild and in the low 40s, with highs on Wednesday again around 50 degrees. While damp and dreary, the milder than average temperatures continue for one final day, at least until next week.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
As low pressure and an attached cold front slice through Pennsylvania overnight, expect a round of steadier rain to redevelop overnight, with a heavy downpour or two and even a late winter rumble of thunder in a few spots. Rainfall amounts will be higher with this round of rain compared to its predecessor on Tuesday, with up to 0.50” of rain expected for most. As colder air arrives late at night in the wake of our front, any lingering rain may mix with or change to wet snow before ending, mainly through the Poconos on north, with no accumulation expected. Westerly winds will begin to increase as well, just the start of a blustery and colder 72 hour stretch to wrap up the week.
THURSDAY
Some sunshine will finally return after a two-day absence, but it’s the first of three straight days of gusty winds and increasingly colder temperatures. Other than a stray snow shower in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, it’s a mainly dry day as well with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Highs will only reach the low 40s, which is actually closer to seasonable for late February, but temperatures may slowly fall during the day as winds usher in the colder air and that cold starts to become established.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
It’s a cold and blustery but also partly sunny and mostly dry end to the month of February through the end of the week. West to northwest winds will blow steadily from 10 to 25 miles-per-hour and gust higher at times, maintaining a steady flow of cold air out of Canada. Highs will remain mired in the mid to upper 30s, with overnight lows within a few degrees either side of 20°. Now factor in that brisk wind, and wind chills will be colder both day and night, with daytime wind chills well below freezing much of the day and nighttime wind chills perhaps dipping into the single digits at times. Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine both days with a few cloudier periods that could produce a snow shower or flurry, but most of the time should remain dry, albeit rather cold and windy.
SUNDAY
March comes in like a lamb on Sunday, with lots of sunshine but some lingering cold to start the new month . Highs will again remain in the mid to upper 30s for the third and final day, before another warm up kicks in through most of next week. Unlike the past few starts to March, no snow is in sight to start this one.