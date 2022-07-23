TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 71
SUNDAY: Sun and some clouds, very hot and humid, challenging record highs; a PM shower or t-storm possible, mainly north and west. High: 97
SUNDAY NIGHT: An evening shower or t-storm possible, mainly north and west; otherwise, partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 75
Saturday marked our 5th consecutive day at or above 90 degrees in our first official heat wave of the season. And it was a rain/storm-free day with an abundance of sunshine and hot afternoon high temperatures in the mid 90s. Like Friday though, dew points in the afternoon dropped into the upper 50s to lower 60s thanks to a little dry air that continues to linger near the surface across the region. So at least our heat index is about the same as the air temperature. Regardless, it’s hot enough, and we’re about to experience the peak of the heat wave, and by far the worst of the heat and humidity, on Sunday with record high temperatures also a good bet for the day. If you're hoping for a thunderstorm to cool you off, the chances are pretty small the next 24 hours, with perhaps a stray shower or storm for areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley later Sunday afternoon into the evening. Most of us will have to wait until Monday for the best chance of a few showers and storms, ahead of a cold front that will finally break our heat wave and send us back to more seasonable temperatures and humidity levels for the middle of next week. Until then, stay cool and hydrated with at least one more 90-degree day ahead and the heat index climbing to near or a little above 100 degrees.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A very weak upper level disturbance will cross the region this evening bringing a very low chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm early on. Much of any activity that does develop will likely remain west of Interstate 81 so the large majority of the area should remain dry. Just expect partly cloudy skies with a warm and muggy overnight as low temperatures only drop into the lower 70s.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be the hottest and most oppressive day of our heat wave, with record highs likely to fall and widespread triple digit heat indices likely too. The numbers to beat are 95 in Allentown and 96 in Reading, both set in 2016. Both records are likely to fall, with highs expected to be around 97-100 degrees for many. Sunshine will mix with clouds, and while much of the area should remain dry for the day, we can’t entirely rule out a shower or thunderstorm popping up during the afternoon into the evening, mainly for parts of the Poconos and those out closer to Interstate 81 and especially west of there. Sunday will be the most dangerously hot day of this long stretch of heat.
MONDAY
A cold front should slowly slide south through the area on Monday, delivering our next best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it. A few storms may contain strong winds, hail, and torrential downpours. Depending on the front’s timing, we still may sneak in one more 90-degree day on Monday, with highs right around 90 degrees expected. It won't be as unbearably hot as Sunday will be, but it will still be quite humid until that front passes through.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Our heat wave should definitely break by Tuesday as high pressure settles in leading to a more seasonably warm day with highs finally dropping back into the mid 80s. Dew points also look to drop back into the 50s, meaning Tuesday will feel quite nice compared to what we’re currently experiencing. High pressure should remain in control for much of Wednesday leading to a partly to mostly sunny day, seasonable highs in the upper 80s, and relatively comfortable humidity. A warm front looks to track in Wednesday night bringing an uptick in the humidity along with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High temperatures return to around 90 degrees for Thursday, however a cold front is going to be moving into the region to put a cap on those temperatures getting any hotter. It will however be humid, and the cold front should bring mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of now, it appears the front lingers across the region into Friday keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast along with mostly cloudy skies, high humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.There will likely be a chance that some of these storms Thursday and Friday have gusty winds, hail, and torrential downpours.
